Monday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Tennis
Beaufort 4, Hilton Head Island 2
Beaufort clinched the region title with a win over Hilton Head Island.
The two teams split the two regular-season matches. Tucker Martin and Griffin Stone had big tiebreaking wins for the Eagles.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
Singles: Conrad Alston (HHI) def. Thomas Gnann, 6-3, 6-1; Griffin Stone (B) def. Alex Ruckno, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Brent Geist (HHI) def. Diego Ladino, 6-2, 7-5; Tucker Martin (B) def. Mario Magnan, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Moses Grant, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Bodie Daniel/Casey Hoogenboom (B) def. Shane Mason/Logan Krinney, 6-0, 6-2.
Baseball
Colleton County 2, Bluffton 0
Chase Hadwin tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine as the Cougars blanked the Bobcats.
Jackson Bell and Henry Gibson each had RBI for Colleton. Dillan Montenegro took the loss for Bluffton.
Hilton Head Christian 12, Memorial Day 1
Dargan Cherry had two hits and Daniel Harrington had two RBI in the run-ruled win.
Softball
Beaufort 13, Hilton Head Island 1 (5)
Madison Sanchez and Lillian Bearden each had two RBI in Beaufort’s win over Hilton Head.
Sanchez and Coolong led the Eagles with two hits apiece. Maliyah Hogan allowed an unearned run on three hits to pick up the win.
Leah Anderson led the Seahawks with two hits.
Colleton County 14, Bluffton 0 (5)
Whitley Weathers tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Colleton scored seven runs in the second to defeat the Bobcats.
Girls Soccer
Beaufort Academy 1, Legacy Charter 0 (BA wins in PKs)
Emma Hincher, Kate Luckey and Leith Gray each scored in penalty kicks for Beaufort Academy in the win Saturday.
Amelia Huebel stopped four shots in regulation and overtime and two more penalty kicks for the win.
Comments