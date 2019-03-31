Roundup: Beaufort track teams win Shark Invitational; USCB’s Collins throws no-hitter

The Beaufort track and field teams finished first in the Shark Invitational at May River on Saturday.
Beaufort boys were winners in the 21-team event with a total of 112 points. May River was second with 98 and Hilton Head Island was sixth with 44.
Beaufort first-place finishers were Joshua Wilborn (800), Nash Mills (3,200), Desmond Galliard (triple jump), Dexter Ratliff (discus) and 4x800 relay. Melvin Belden was second in the 1,600.
May River’s winners included Melvin Livermon (400), DJ Robinson (400 hurdles) and the medley relay team. Adrian Villalon was second in the 3,200, Terry Fields in the long jump and the 4x800 relay team.
Hilton Head Island’s Sam Gilman won the 1,600 and Battery Creek’s Jordan Wilson-Smalls won the high jump.
On the girls’ side, Beaufort tied Bradwell Institute with 94 points. May River was third with 86. Hilton Head Island was sixth with 59.
Beaufort didn’t have any first-place finishers but its 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams all finished second.
May River’s Chynna Sneed won the shot put and was second in discus. The Sharks’ Cathryn Roberts won the pole vault along with their 4x800 relay and distance medley relay.
MR’s Emma Peluso was second in the 800 Keelin McAlpine runner-up in 400 hurdles. Hilton Head Island’s Isabel Muehleman won the 1,600 and Sarah Cooke the 3,200.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Lenasia Singletary was second in the 100 and 200.
Baseball
John Paul II 13, Hilton Head Christian 11
Hayden Jennkins had four hit, scored three runs and also picked up the win in relief for the Warriors.
Adrian Skipper added three hits and also scored three times. Ray Johnson and Colin Doering each had two hits and two RBI while Tyler Davis had two hits.
Max Lowery was 2-for-4 with five RBI to lead HHCA. Dargan Cherry and Jackson Lanier also had three hits apiece for the Eagles.
Boys Lacrosse
Hilton Head Island 15, AC Flora 11
Max Boyer and Whit Molloy each scored six goals as the Seahawks picked up a win over the Falcons.
Hilton Head Island jumped out to an 8-2 lead and led 11-6 at halftime.
College Baseball
USC Beaufort’s Collins tosses no-hitter
USC Beaufort’s Eamonn Collins threw a no-hitter in the first game Saturday as the Sand Sharks swept a doubleheader and completed a three-game sweep over Trinity Baptist.
Collins struck out 11 in the 6-0 win for the no-hitter. Jay Newell and Nick DelBianco each had three hits and an RBI.
USC Beaufort won the second game, 8-1. Newell had his third straight three-hit game. Cole Hamilton and Noah Matthews each had two RBI. Harrison Merck pitched a completed game, allowed one run on six hits and struck out four.
The Sand Sharks won the opener Friday, 15-1.
College Softball
Sand Sharks split with Warner
The USC Beaufort softball team defeated Warner, 9-1, to earn a split of a doubleheader and improve to 26-8 on the season.
The Sand Sharks lost the opener, 5-0.
In the second game, Kayla Boyle hit her first homer of the season and had three RBI. Boyle became the school’s all-time hits leader earlier in the week. Natassja Hatcher also had three RBI for the Sand Sharks.
Abby Pac went the distance for her sixth win of the season. She allowed one run, five hits and struck out four.
