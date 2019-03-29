Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 6, Beaufort Academy 1
Sadie Callen had three goals and an assist and Ansleigh Crenshaw had two goals for HHP in the win.
Haley Majors added a goal and Ryan Dailey had two assists for the Dolphins.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Boys Soccer
Beaufort Academy 1, Hilton Head Prep (BA wins in PKs, 4-2)
Ben Trask scored in regulation and had the game-winning penalty kick for Beaufort Academy.
Charlie Weeden, Thomas Holladay, and Dawson Coleman also scored in the shootout. David Mathai stopped two shots in the shootout for BA, which improved to 7-1.
Baseball
Ashley Ridge 2, May River 0
Chris Watkins’ two-run single in the top of the third accounted for the game’s only runs as Ashley Ridge defeated May River.
Jacob Church struck out five and allowed just five hits to get the win for Ashley Ridge.
Elijah Peter took the loss for the Sharks. John Pesaturo, Cooper George and Josh Patterson, the top three hitters in the May River lineup, each had one hit.
Delaware Christian 14, Hilton Head Christian 3 (6)
Delaware Christian used a five-run fourth and six-run sixth in the victory.
Daniel Harrington was 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead HHCA.
Softball
Battery Creek 5, Hanahan 4 (9)
Battery Creek scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, capped off by Journeigh Doray’s RBI triple for the come-from-behind win.
The Dolphins trailed 2-1 before Alexis Ortiz’s solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh forced extra innings. Ortiz finished 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers and also went the distance to pick up the win. She struck out 18 and allowed three earned runs on seven hits.
Doray went 1-for-4 with two RBI and Emily Crosby was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Bridges Prep 15, Beaufort Academy 3
Bridges Prep won its third straight game by scoring six runs in the second and seven in the third inning.
Mackenzie Hamrick and and Hannalee Lovell each knocked in four RBI apiece. Jenna Shipley struck out 12 to pick up the win.
Tennis
Beaufort 6, Colleton County 0
Singles: Thomas Gnann (B) def. Adam Buckner, 6-2, 6-4; Diego Ladino (B) def. Thomas Warren, 6-0, 6-2; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Makel Bowman, 6-0, 6-0; Casey Hoogenboom (B) def. AJ Chapman, 6-1, 6-1; Walker Perryman (B) def. Jaden Sherrill, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Bodie Daniel/Joseph Combs (B) def. Justin Erwin/Sean Fanchette, 6-1, 6-1
Comments