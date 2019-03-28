Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Beaufort 10, Bluffton 0 (6)
Paul Winland went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and drove in four runs for Beaufort.
Brendan Bowersox drove in three runs and Ethan Graham was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Wes Graves and Jeffrey Smyth combined on a five-hit shutout and didn’t walk a batter.
Joe DiCarlo led Bluffton with three hits.
Hilton Head Island 9, Colleton County 0
The Seahawks used a five-run fourth inning in their win over Colleton.
Colin Gross was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Cole DeMarzo had a pair of triples. Jeff Hayes, Daniel Keber, Matt MeBane and JJ Mlodzinski each drove in a run.
JJ Richardson pitched six strong innings to get the win.
Whale Branch 17, Allendale-Fairfax 3 (4)
Josh Fields was 3-for-4 with four RBI and Jaren Cantorna had four hits in Whale Branch’s win.
Fields also pitched the first three innings to get the win. Jaheim Fripp and Amar Jenkins also had three RBI and Jaylen Roberts was 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Softball
Bluffton 9, Beaufort 8
Bluffton broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held off Beaufort for the one-run victory.
Reagan Kelly was 1-for-3 with a three-run triple in the sixth and drove in four runs for the Bobcats. Peyton Ray pitched a complete-game for the win.
Lillian Bearden was 1-for-4 with four RBI to lead Beaufort. Essence Champion was 2-for-3.
Girls Soccer
John Paul II 3, First Presbyterian 2
Renee Delgado, Merritt Woodham and Katie Leigh Floyd each scored goals in the Warriors’ road victory.
Boys Soccer
John Paul II 2, First Presbyterian 1
Both goals were scored in the second half by Gabe Orta-Carrillo, and both were assisted by Derek Medina. Jonathan Barragan and Evan Slusne each played a half in goal to combine for the win.
Boys Tennis
St. Charles North (Ill.) 6, Hilton Head Island 1
Singles: Conrad Alford (HHH) def. Alex Geiveis, 6-2, 7-5; Mattas Ciabillis (SC) def. Alex Ruckno, 4-6, 6-1, 10-4; Reed Goldsworthy (SC) def. Bret Geist, 6-4, 7-5; Josh Joseph (SC) def. Mario Magnan, 6-2, 6-2; Brett Walden (SCN) def. Moses Grant, 6-1, 6-1; R. Goldsworthy/J. Joseph (SC) def. C. Alford/A. Ruckno 8-7, 12-10; David Schmidt/Jim Looke (SCN) def. Shane Mason/Logan Kriney, 6-0, 6-4
Boys Golf
HHCA wins match at Berkeley Hall
Daniel Azallion fired a 3-under 33 and D Patterson shot a 1-under 35 to help Hilton Head Christian to a win in a seven-team match at Berkeley Hall.
The Eagles finished with a score of 146, two shots ahead of Hilton Head Prep. Max Green added a 39 for HHCA.
JT Herman and Jump Winwon each shot even-par 36 to lead Hilton Head Prep. Beaufort Academy (182) was third and followed by Colleton Prep (207), Sea Pines (226) and John Paul II (238). Cal Harvey led BA with a 40.
