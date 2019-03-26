Monday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Beaufort 10, Bluffton 0 (8)
Rhogue Wallace drove in three runs and Ethan Graham allowed just one in hit and struck out eight in Beaufort’s run-ruled victory.
Jeffrey Smyth was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Luke Londono and Brendan Bowersox also had two hits apiece.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Hilton Head Island 3, Colleton County 2
Matt MeBane’s RBI single in the fifth gave the Seahawks a come-from-behind win.
HHI trailed 2-0 but scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth. JJ Mlodzinski struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on three hits for the win.
MeBane, Mlodzinski and Stratton Pollitzer each had RBI for the Seahawks.
John Paul II 11, Memorial Day 1
Josh Horton had two hits and two RBI to lead the Warriors.
Ray Johnson and Peter Hughes also had two hits. Hayden Jennings picked up the win.
Hilton Head Prep 5, Hilton Head Christian 1
Luke Foley pitched six shutout innings, had two hits and drove in one in the Dolphins’ win over rival HHCA.
Foley struck out four and allowed just two hits. Tristan Bonomo had an RBI and Gage Hurlburt also had two hits for HHP.
Softball
Colleton County 15, Hilton Head Island 0 (4)
Ashley Savage had three RBI and four other players drove in two in Colleton’s win over the Seahawks.
Reagan Marchant had both of HHI’s hits.
Beaufort 14, Bluffton 0 (5)
Essence Champion homered twice and drove in five runs for Beaufort.
Kidron Martin was 1-for-3 with three RBI and Kristin Burke was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Maliyah Hogan allowed three hits over five innings for the win.
Girls Lacrosse
Hilton Head Island 19, Beaufort 5
The Seahawks broke open a 3-3 tie by scoring 16 of game’s final 18 goals.
Emma Grace Walters led Hilton Head Island with six goals and Lexi Locker had five. Lily Joy Tothero scored three times and Lily Neiderer had two.
Boys Tennis
Hilton Head Prep 5, Hilton Head Island 1
Singles: Mo Woodson (HHP) def. Conrad Alford, 6-1, 6-0; Justin Perez (HHP) def. Alex Ruckno, 6-2, 6-3; Drew Rukavina (HHP) def. Brent Geist, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7; Thor Pullion (HHP) def. Mario Magnan, 6-4, 6-4; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Alex Zhu, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Magnus Ferrera/Max Marco (HHP) def. Shane Mason/Logan Kriney, 6-4, 6-4
St. Charles (Ill.) 5, Beaufort 1
Singles: Thomas Gnann (BHS) def. Alex Geivels 6-4, 6-4; Mattis Crabilis (SC) def. Griffin Stone 6-4, 7-5; Reed Gaddsworthy (SC) def. Diego Ladino 6-4, 6-4; Brett Walden (SCHS) def. Merritt Patterson 6-2, 6-4; Josh Joseph (SC) def. Mitchell Russell 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Thomas Giddswothy and Brad Gilbert (SCHS) def. Casey Hoogenboom and Bodie Daniel 6-4, 7-5
Track and Field
Beaufort sweeps at Marwin Kline
The Beaufort boys and girls track teams won the Marwin Kline Invitational at Whale Branch High School over the weekend.
Desmond Galliard was named the MVP for the boys meet after winning the high jump, triple jump and long jump. He also was second in 200 meters. Galliard broke his own meet records in the long and triple jump.
Dexter Ratliff shattered the school and meet record in winning the discus with a throw of 178-5. Marlon Bedlen won the 1,600 and was part of the first-place 4x800 relay team.
Alex Macias won the pole vault while Charlie Bennett (3,200), Aydreyan Laurie (400) and 4x400 relay team had second-place finishes.
May River’s Owen Andrews won the boys’ 800. DJ Robinson the 400 hurdles and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
On the girls’ side, Beaufort’s Charlize Antia (3,200), Layla Warren (100 hurdles), Nigeria Davila (high jump), Trelayah Wright (triple jump), Jasmine Torrence (discus) and the 4x100 relay team had first-place finishes.
Beaufort second-place finishers included Reyonce Black (100), Shannon Smith (800, 1,600), Makayla Johnson (100 hurdles), Zoe Lyon (pole vault), Anna Lyles (high jump), 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay.
Other Lowcountry first-place finishers were Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Lenasia Singletary (100, 200,) May River’s Emma Peluso (800, 1,600), Keelin McAlpine (400 hurdles), Cathryn Roberts (pole vault), Chynna Sneed (shot put), May River’s 4x800 relay, Battery Creek’s Myra Smith (long jump) and Battery Creek 4x400 relay.
Comments