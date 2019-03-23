Friday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
May River 12, Battery Creek 2 (5)
May River scored five runs in each of the fourth and fith innings for the win.
Cooper George was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Josh Patterson was 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Sharks. Josh Reedy also had two RBI.
Zach Murdaugh struck out nine in five innings for the win.
Hilton Head Island 7, Beaufort 5
The Seahawks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Beaufort.
Jeff Hayes led HHI with three hits and three RBI. Jake Roberts and JJ Mlodzinski each were 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Jeffrey Smith and Paul Winland each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Eagles.
Softball
Battery Creek 3, May River 2
Emily Crosby’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Dolphins a walk-off win over the Sharks.
Crosby finished with three hits and three RBI. Alexis Ortiz struck out 12 and allowed two runs on five hits in eight innings.
Giovannia Rodriguez led May River with two hits and two RBI.
Woodland 6, Beaufort 3
Woodland rallied from 3-0 deficit by scoring two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Lillian Bearden was 3-for-3 with three RBI for Beaufort.
Hoover (Ala.) 3, Hilton Head Island 2
Miya Poplin and Carissa Church had goals in the Seahawks’ loss in Alabama on Friday.
Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) 2, Hilton Head Island 1
Jannah Tepic scored the only goal for the Seahawks while Jamie Lavine turned away seven shots Saturday.
Boys Soccer
May River 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 1
Chris Hernandez scored four goals and Conner Golden had three in the Sharks’ blowout.
Zeke Chappelear also had two goals.
