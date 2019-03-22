Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Hilton Head Prep 16, John Paul II 12
Hilton Head Prep scored four runs in the fifth to break an 11-11 tie in the win over John Paul II.
Jaiden Hrobar was 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Dolphins. Gage Hurlburt and Luke Foley also drove in three runs for HHP.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Hayden Jennings had two hits and three RBI lead John Paul II. Adrian Skipper had three hits including a triple. Peter Hughes and Ray Johnson each had two hits for the Warriors.
Softball
Bridges Prep 5, Beaufort Academy 2
Jenna Shipley struck out 13, picked up the win and helped the offense in the win over Beaufort Academy.
Catcher Eliza Polk, Olivia Payne, Hannalee Lovell, Allie Hardey and Caylee Whittle all had hits for Bridges Prep.
Ana Grace Dennis had 12 strikeouts in the loss for Beaufort Academy.
Boys Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 3, John Paul II 2
Jesus Morales scored three goals, including the game winner to give Hilton Head Prep the win over John Paul II.
Beaufort Academy 4, Palmetto Christian 0
Ashton Bell had two goals as Beaufort Academy moved to 5-1 and 3-0 in region play.
Edward McCormick and Elijah Fess added goals for the Eagles.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 4, John Paul II 0
Saide Callen scored twice and Caitlin Heidel posted the shutout in goal for the Dolphins.
Ansleigh Crenshaw had a goal and an assist, Lizzie Lofye had a goal, and Ella Clark added two assists for Hilton Head Prep.
Boys Tennis
Hilton Head Island 7, Colleton County 0
Singles: Conrad Alford (HHI) def. Adam Buckner 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. beat Thomas Warren 6-4, 6-2; Brent Geist (HHI) def. beat Makel Bowman 6-2, 6-0; Mario Magnan (HHI) def. beat Jaden Sherrill 6-0, 6-1; Moses Grant (HHI) def. beat AJ Chapman 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Conrad Alford/Alex Ruckno(HHI) def. Adam Buckner/Thomas Warren 8-1; Shane Mason/Logan Kriney (HHI) def. Alston Sherrill/Sam Fanchette 6-1, 6-0
May River 4, Hilton Head Christian 2
Singles: Davis Phillips (HHCA) def. Liam Becker, 6-0, 6-1; Dom Rodridguez (MR) def. Camden Lutes, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4; Kyle Polites (MR) def. Walker Mikkelson, 6-1, 6-4; JP White (MR) def. Whit Beebe, 6-1, 6-4; Benny O’Reilly (MR) def. Bradlee Anderson, 6-4, 6-1 Doubles: Taylor/Zatalokin (HHCA) def. Wegard/Burns, 7-5, 6-4
Beaufort 6, Bluffton 0
Singles: Thomas Gnann (BE) def. Stone Aerni 6-2, 6-0; Griffin Stone def. Noah Freeland 6-0, 6-0 ; Diego Ladino def. Ferran Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Merritt Patterson def. Joseph Nouni 6-0, 6-1; Mitchell Russell def. Seth Simonsen 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Casey Hoogenboom/Bodie Daniel def. Jack Robert/Jack Orlando 6-0, 6-0
Comments