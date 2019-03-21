High School Sports

Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

March 21, 2019 12:00 AM

Baseball

Beaufort 7, Hilton Head Island 6

Luke Lodono scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to give Beaufort a walk-off win over Hilton Head Island.

The Eagles trailed 6-5 going into the bottom of the sixth and tied it on Ethan Graham’s sacrifice fly. Graham was 1-for-3 with three RBI. Brendan Bowersox was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Beaufort.

Paul Winland picked up the win in relief.

Cooper Kunich took the loss for Hilton Head Island. Daniel Kieber was 1-for-4 with two RBI. Matt MeBane was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The two teams finish their three-game series Friday.

May River 10, Bluffton 2

May River led 5-0 after two innings and went on for the win over the Bobcats.

Every May River starter had at least one hit. Cooper George was 3-for-5 while John Pesaturo and Joseph Tapscott each had two RBI. Jack Hegan and Elijah Peter also had two hits.

Nick Bass picked up the win and George pitched the final 3 1/3 for the save.

Noah Simenson led Bluffton with three hits.

Boys Tennis

Beaufort Academy 6, Palmetto Christian 1

Singles: Daniel Richards (BA) def. Justice Gautt 6-1, 6-3; Bennett Valiquez (PC) def. Larry Lindsay, 6-3, 6-3; Jack McDougall (BA) def. Junior Biggerstaff, 6-4, 6-2; Andrew Alicknavitch (BA) def. Ethan Cauylez, 7-6, 7-5; Connor Aivaz (BA) def. Seth McAlhaney 6-2, 7-6; Brandon Trapp (BA) def. Vosh Song 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Daniel Richards/Larry Lindsay (BA) def. Justice Gautt/Bennett Valiquez, 9-7

