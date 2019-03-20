Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Softball
Battery Creek 6, May River 0
Alexis Ortiz tossed a complete-game one hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Battery Creek shut out May River.
Ortiz also had two hits at the plate for the Dolphins, who had 12 hits and took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Emily Crosby belted two homers and drove in four runs. Journeigh Doray was 3-for-3 and Bailey Emmert also had an RBI.
Hilton Head Island 10, Legacy Christian 0 (6)
Cassandra Ruhl went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Hilton Head Island’s run-ruled victory.
Reagan Marchant was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Seahawks. She also picked up the complete-game win, allowing one hit and striking out six.
Baseball
May River 27, Battery Creek 3 (5)
Jack Hegan and Elijah Peter each drove in four runs and May River had a pair of 12-run innings for the win.
Hegan and Peter finished with three hits apiece. Joseph Tapscott was 3-for-5 with three RBI for the Sharks. Three different May River pitchers combined on a no-hitter.
Boys Soccer
May River 7, Battery Creek 0
Connor Golden and Chris Pineda each had hat tricks in May River’s region opener.
Two of Golden’s goals came in first half while Pineda’s goals came in the second half. Joey Fleek had the Sharks’ other goal.
Beaufort Academy 3, Holy Trinity 1
Thomas Holladay scored twice and Edward McCormick added another for Beaufort Academy.
Ellison Hapner had the lone goal for Holy Trinity.
Girls Soccer
Calvary Day (Ga.) 3, Hilton Head Prep 1
Hilton Head Prep suffered its first loss of the season to powerhouse Calvary Day. Caitlin Heidel stopped 20 shots for the Dolphins.
Ansleigh Crenshaw accounted for Prep’s lone goal.
Holy Trinity 3, Beaufort Academy 1
Mills Langehans scored two goals and Lydia Mahan added a goal in Holy Trinity’s win.
Mary Clanton Bozard came up with two saves. Holy Trinity’s girls are now 3-0-1.
Boys Tennis
Beaufort 6, Colleton County 0
Singles: Griffin Stone (B) def. Adam Buckner, 7-6 (8-3), 6-3; Diego Ladino (B) def. Thomas Warren, 6-1, 6-2; Merritt Patterson (B) def. Makel Bowman, 6-0, 6-1; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Jackson Sherrill, 6-1, 6-0; Tucker Martin (B) def. AJ Chapman, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Casey Hoogenboom/Bodie Daniel (B) def. Alston Sherrill/Justin Erwin, 6-2, 6-0
Hilton Head Island 6, Bluffton 0
Singles: Conrad Alford (HHI) def. Stone Aerni 6-3. 6-1; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Noah Freeland 6-0, 6-2; Brent Geist (HHI) def. Ferran Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Mario Magnan (HHI) def. Joseph Nouri 6-0, 6-1; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Seth Simonsen 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Shane Mason/Logan Kriney def. Jack Roberts & Jack Orlando 6-1, 6-1
Hilton Head Prep 4, Bluffton 2 (Monday)
Singles: Stone Aerni (B) d. Alex Zhu(HHP) 7-5, 6-2; Jack Barney (HHP) d. Noah Freeland (B) 6-1, 6-3; Colin McCloskey (HHP) d. Ferran Lopez (B) 6-0, 6-2; Max Marko (HHP) d. Joseph Nouri (B) 6-0, 6-3; Seth Simonsen (B) d. Nick Calamari (HHP) 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; Bradbury Kiser and Paul Carrabba (HHP) d. Jack Roberts and Jack Orlando (B) 6-1, 6-2
Boys Golf
Hilton Head Island wins match at Eagles Pointe
The Hilton Head Island golf team won a four-way match against Beaufort, May River and Bluffton at Eagles Pointe Golf Club.
Derek Bunce and Trey Kriney led the Seahawks, who finished with a 157. Beaufort (166) was second followed by May River (168) and Bluffton (177). Bluffton’s Ricky Weathers earned medalist honors with a 2-under 34.
