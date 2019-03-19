Monday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
May River 9, Bluffton 0
May River scored three in the first and six in the fourth inning to defeat the Bobcats.
Cooper George was 2-for-4 with two RBI and five other players drove in at least one run for the Sharks, who had 13 hits.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Josh Patterson and Elijah Peter combined on a two-hitter. Patterson struck out nine in five innings. Tyler Livingston took the loss for Bluffton.
Beaufort 13, Hilton Head Island 2
Beaufort scored in all but one inning to defeat the Seahawks.
Luke Londono and Jacob Anderson each drove in three runs for the Eagles. Ethan Graham was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Jeffrey Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Graham allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings to pick up the win.
Jake Roberts and Jeff Hayes each were 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead HHI.
John Paul II 11, Dorchester Academy 4
Tyler Davis had four hits and three RBI to lead the John Paul II offense.
Adrian Skipper had two doubles and Landry Donath added two hits and two RBI.
Hayden Jennings allowed five hits and struck out seven in the complete-game win.
Girls Soccer
John Paul II 12, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Katie Leigh Floyd scored three goals and nine different players scored in the Warriors’ shutout.
Brenna Frank, Bless Hurtado, Renee Delgado, Alondra Hurtado, Paige Weniger, Abby Quinty, Issa Couch and Mckenna Byrne all had goals.
Hilton Head Prep 10, Palmetto Christian 0
Ansleigh Crenshaw scored seven goals and Sadie Callen had three to help Hilton Head Prep move to 6-0-1 on the season.
Callen and Ella Clark each had three assists.
HHP has outscored its opponents, 48-1, on the season.
Boys Soccer
John Paul 5, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 2
John Paul II jumped out to a 4-0 lead to defeat the Jaguars.
Gabe Orta-Carrillo got his first career hat trick, and Sebastian Laverde scored JPII’s other two goals.
Softball
May River 18, Beaufort 6 (6)
Leading 8-6, May River capped the scoring with a 10-run sixth inning to defeat the Eagles.
Olivia Turpin was 2-for-3 with six RBI, and Jordan Kovacs was 4-for-5 with five RBI. Hannah Manley added four hits and Emma Carmany was 2-for-5 with two RBI.
Giovana Rodriguez got the win for the Sharks.
Lillian Bearden and Carleigh Coolong each had two RBI to lead Beaufort.
Boys Tennis
Hilton Head Prep 5, Beaufort Academy 4
Singles: Daniel Richards (BA) def. Magnus Ferreira, 6-3 6-2; Alex Zhu (HHP) def. Larry Lindsay 6-2, 6-1; Jack Barhey (HHP) def. Andrew Alicknavitch, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Jack McDougall (BA) def. Colin McClouskey, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5; Connor Aivaz (BA) def. Max Marko, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; Paul Carraba (BA) def. Brandon Trapp, 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Daniel Richards/Larry Lindsay (BA) def. Magnus FerreiraAlex Zhu, 8-4; Jack Barhey/Max Marko (HHP) def. Andrew Alicknavitch/ Connor Aivaz, 8-0; Colin McClouskey/Paul Carraba (HHP) def. Jack McDougall/Quincy Blanding, 8-4
Boys Golf
Griz wins Gator Invitational
Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan Griz captured the Gator Invitational, an elite junior boys tournament, over the weekend in Jackson, Miss.
Griz had a birdie-eagle finish in the final round Sunday to finish with his round with a 68 and two-day total of 132. He won by one shot over Nicholas Dunlap.
Comments