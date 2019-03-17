Saturday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Soccer
May River 6, Bluffton 0
Mikey Chappelear and Connor Golden each had a pair of goals in May River’s win over rival Bluffton.
Chappelear scored twice in the first 10 minutes to give the Sharks a 2-0 lead. Golden’s second goal in the 53rd minute put May River up 5-0.
Joel Fleek and Chris Hernandez also scored for May River.
Track &Field
Mellow Mushroom Relays and Bob Hayes Classic
Lowcountry teams had strong showings the Mellow Mushroom Relays in Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
May River boys won the 4x200 relay and were second in the 4x400 relays.
Beaufort finished second in the distance medley, shuttle hurdle and third in the 4x400 relay. Hilton Head Island was second in the 4x1600 relay.
On the girls’ side, the Hilton Head Island won the 4x1600 relay and medley distance relay. May River girls won the 4x800 relay.
At the Bob Hayes Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, Beaufort’s Dexter Ratliff won the discus.
Girls Lacrosse
Hilton Head Island 7, Academic Magnet 3
The Seahawks scored the final three goals of the game in the win over the Raptors.
HHI led 4-1 at halftime before Academic Magnet cut to 4-3. Lexi Locker scored five goals to lead the Seahawks.
Senior Lily Joy Tothero and sophomore Asa Caron also scored for Hilton Head Island. Seniors Marlee Brummer and Sophie Spahr combined for five saves in goal.
Softball
Battery Creek plays at Byrnes Invitational
Battery Creek went 0-3 on Saturday in the Byrnes Invitational.
The Dolphins lost to Hilcrest 7-1, Broome 6-5 and Dorman, 7-0, in the tournament. Against Broome, Alexis Ortiz and Bailey Emmert each had RBI.
Basketball
Butler scores 12 in North-South game
Ridgeland-Hardeeville senior Rashamel Butler scored 12 points Saturday in the SC Basketball Coaches North-South All-Star game at Lexington High School.
Butler played for the South team, which lost 121-105 to the North.
Comments