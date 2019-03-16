Friday’s Lowcountry high school sports scoreboard

Boys Soccer
John Paul II 5, Wilson Hall 2
Five different players scored goals to help JP II move to 4-4-1 on the season.
JPII led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Gabe Orta-Carrillo and Luke Burton. Second-half goals were scored by Sebastian Laverde, Mark Martel, and Ben Quinty.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Hilton Head Island 3, Hilton Head Christian 0
Nick Kabiri scored twice and Zach Chisholm added a goal for Hilton Head Island.
Luis Reyes stopped eight shots to earn the shutout.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 3, Bradwell (Ga.) 1
Sadie Callen scored twice as HHP improved to 5-0-1 on the season.
Ansleigh Crenshaw scored the Dolphins’ other goal. Caitlin Heidel stopped 12 shots.
Northwood 2, John Paul II 1
Northwood scored on a penalty kick late in the match for the win.
Hilton Head Island 0, Padeia 0 (tie)
Jamie Levine had six saves in goal for Hilton Head Island.
Baseball
May River 12, Lake Marion (4)
Nick Bass struck out 12 and tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the Sharks.
John Pesaturo was 1-for-2 with three RBI and Cooper George was 2-for-3.
Woodland 14, Whale Branch 5
Woodland scores seven runs in the second in the win over Whale Branch.
Jaheim Fripp and Jaren Cantoma each had two hits and an RBI for Whale Branch.
Softball
Bridges Prep 15, St. John’s 0
Jenna Shipley and Mackenzie Hamrick each had two hits and three RBI in Bridges Prep’s victory.
Shipley and J’Lyn Doe combined for the shutout. Bridges Prep is at Charleston Charter on Monday for a doubleheader.
May River 16, Lake Marion 0 (3)
May River scored 11 runs in the first in the run-ruled win over Lake Marion.
Olivia Turpin and Giovana Rodriguez each drove in three runs for the Sharks. Rodriguez pitched three perfect innings, striking out seven to earn the win.
Peyton Rockwell and Jordan Kovacs each added two hits and two RBI for the Sharks.
Thomas Heyward 18, Beaufort Academy 4
Thomas Heyward used a nine-run third inning to spoil BA’s return to softball Thursday night.
Grace Dennis had a three-run triple to lead Beaufort Academy.
Boys Golf
Hilton Head Island wins region match
Hilton Head Island won the first region golf match of the season by shooting a 152 at Dogwood Hills Country Club on Thursday.
Nolan Hawkins was medalist with a 36 and followed by Jack Lashinger 38, Ben Batson 38, Derek Bunce 40 and Tyler Kriney 44.
Bluffton and Beaufort tied for second with 176.
Comments