Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Tennis
Hilton Head Island 4, Beaufort 3
Singles: Conrad Alford (HHI) def. Thomas Gnaan 7-5, 7-6 (8-6); Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Griffin Stone 2-6, 6-2 (11-9); Brent Geist (HHI) def. Diego Lodino 2-6, 6-4 (12-10); Merritt Patterson (B) def. Mario Magnan, 6-0, 6-2; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Moses Grant, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Alford/Ruckno (HHI) def. Gnann/Lodino, 6-1, 7-5; Bodie Daniel/Casey Hoogenboom (B) def. Shane Mason/Wyatt Thomas, 6-4, 6-1
Colleton County 4, Bluffton 3
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Singles: Adam Buckner (CC) d. Stone Aerni(B) 6-3, 6-1; Thomas WArren (CC) d. Noah Freeland (B) 6-3, 7-5; Makel Bowman (CC) d. Ferran Lopez (B) 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Joseph Nouri (B) d. AJ Chapman(CC) 6-3, 6-4; Seth Simonsen (B) d. Jaden Sherrill (CC) 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Roberts/Jack Orland (B) d. Alston Sherrill and Sean Fanhette (CC) 6-2 7-5; Adam Buckner and Thomas Warren (CC) d. Stone Aerni and Noah Freeland (B) 6-2, 6-3
Girls Soccer
Holy Trinity 7, Patrick Henry 0
Mills Langehans led the way with three goals for Holy Trinity.
Lydia Mahan, Kirsten Jennings, Hannah Reedy, and Rebekah Stone each added a goal. Mary Clanton Bozard had two saves in goal.
Hilton Head Prep 6, St. Andrew’s 0
Saide Callen had four goals and Ansleigh Crenshaw two in the Dolphins’ win.
Caitlin Heidel had the shutout in goal for HHP, which moved to 4-0-1 on the season.
Boys Soccer
May River 3, Beaufort 1
Three different May River player scored goals in the win over Beaufort.
May River is now 5-2-1 on the season. Joel Fleek, Al Day and Conner Golden had the scoring for the Sharks.
May River led 1-0 at halftime. The Sharks face Bluffton on Saturday.
Holy Trinity 6, Cathedral Academy 5
Levi Dyer and Ellison Hapner each scored twice as Holy Trinity improved to 2-0 in the region.
Alex Grabenbauer and Ruben Pena each added a goal for Holy Trinity.
Baseball
Hilton Head Island 21, Battery Creek 0 (3)
JJ Mlodzinski and Daniel Keber each drove in four runs in the Seahawks’ victory.
Stratton Pollitzer added three RBI and Jake Roberts and Colin Gross also two RBI. Three Seahawks pitchers combined on a no-hitter.
Frederica Academy 9, Hilton Head Christian 6
The Eagles scored three runs in the final two innings but it wasn’t enough Thursday night.
Reese Malon was 1-for-3 with two RBI to lead HHCA. Jake Richardson and Eli Minton also drive in a run.
Softball
Hilton Head Island 14, John Paul II 9
The Seahawks broke a 7-7 tie with four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to defeat the Warriors.
Cassandra Ruhl was 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBI. Avery Wagner was 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Delcie Swift pitched a complete game and also drove in two runs.
Boys Golf
Hilton Head Prep wins four-way match
Hilton Head Prep’s JT Herman shot a 6-under 30 to help the Dolphins to a win over Hilton Head Christian, Sea Pines Montessori and John Paul II.
HHP finished with a total of 138. Andrew Prater shot a 34, Mackenzie Gallagher 36 and Sophia Burnett 38.
HHCA was second at 151. JD Patterson shot a 34 and Hudson Buck 37. Jeep Patric led Sea Pines with a 39. Sea Pines shot 208 as a team.
John Paul II shot a 234 and was led by Robbin Zetrouer’s 50.
Boys Lacrosse
Porter-Gaud 14, Hilton Head Island 13 (OT)
The Seahawks dropped a tough match in overtime to the Cyclones on Wednesday.
Will Frith and Max Boyer led the way with six goals each. Matt Maldonado added a goal.
Comments