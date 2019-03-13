Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
John Paul II 6, Hilton Head Christian 2
Colin Doering had two hits and three RBI in the Warriors’ victory.
John Paul II scored four in the sixth to break the 2-2 tie.
Ray Johnson struck out 10, walked two and allowed one earned run on four hits. Hayden Jennings added two hits and Josh Horton had an RBI and scored twice.
Reese Malon took the loss for HHCA. Daniel Harrington was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
May River 13, Lake Marion 1 (5)
Kamryn Gleason and Blaine Clavel combined on a no-hitter in the Sharks’ region win.
The two pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Josh Patterson was 3-for-3 with a homer and six RBI for May River. Gleason had two RBI and Josh Reddy had two hits.
Bluffton 12, Battery Creek 0 (5)
The Bobcats scored eight runs in the fourth inning to put the game away Monday.
Eric Eastham was 2-for-3 with four RBI, and Joe DiCarlo had three hits and three RBI. Noah Simonsen was 1-for-2 with two RBI.
Eastham pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits while striking out three.
Boys Soccer
Beaufort Academy 2, Hilton Head Prep 0
Ben Trask and Thomas Holladay each had a goal in the Eagles’ victory.
Danid Mathai had three saves and recorded the shutout in goal.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Island 5, May River 1
Five different players scored goals in the Seahawks’ victory.
Abbie Lainhart, Caitlyn Owen, Hannah Stanhope, Maddie Bennett and Miya Poplin all had goals for Hilton Head Island.
Hilton Head Prep 9, Beaufort Academy 1
Sadie Callen led the way with five goals and Ansleigh Crenshaw had four as HHP improved to 3-0-1.
Ella Clark had three assists for HHP.
Softball
Hilton Head Island 18, John Paul II 1 (3)
Margaret Todd drove in six runs and Reagan Marchant had five for the Seahawks, who had 12 hits in the game.
Ayla Clark picked up the win for HHI.
Lowcountry Leadership 12, Bridges Prep 4
Eliza Polk, Olivia Payne, Mackenzie Hamrick and Caylee Whittle led the offense in scoring with one run each.
Jenna Shipley struck out eight in the loss.
May River 17, Lake Marion 1 (3)
May River used a 10-run first inning on its way to the region victory.
Hannah Manley drove in three runs, while Kylee Gleason, Olivia Turpin and Giovana Rodriguez had two.
Rodriguez allowed an unearned run in three innings for the win.
Battery Creek 9, Colleton County 3
The Dolphins scored nine runs over the final three innings in the victory.
Alexis Ortiz belted two homers and drove in three runs. She also struck out 11 and allowed one hit over five innings to pick up the victory.
Emily Crosby also homered and had three RBI.
Boys Tennis
Beaufort Academy 7, Charleston Collegiate 0
Singles: Daniel Richards def. Jack Kirages 6-0, 6-0; Larry Lindsay def. Grant Jodd 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Andrew Alicknovitch def. Ben Haskin 6-2, 6-0; Jack McDougall def. Andres Garcia 6-1, 6-4; Connor Aivaz def. Lazo Kirages 6-1, 6-0; Quincy Blanding def. Bella Swanson 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Aivaz/McDougall def. Jodd/L.Kirages 8-4
Beaufort 6, Bluffton 0
Singles: Thomas Gnann def. Stone Aerni 6-3, 6-1; Griffin Stone def. Noah Freeland, 6-3, 6-0; Merritt Patterson def. Ferron Lopez, 6-1, 6-0; Mitchell Russell def. Joseph Nouri, 6-1, 6-2; Tucker Martin def. Seth Simmonson, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Joseph Combs/Walker Perryman def. Jack Orlando/Tack Roberts 6-1, 6-2.
Girls Tennis
Dillon earns SoCon Player of Week honors
Hilton Head Island native and Furman freshman Madison Dillon was named Southern Conference’s women’s Tennis Player of the Week for matches played March 5-11.
Dillon went 3-0 in both singles and doubles as Furman defeated Florida Gulf Coast, Valparaiso and Iowa.
Dillon moved into the ITA ranking this week, coming in at No. 123 nationally. She is the fourth different Furman player to earn the weekly award.
