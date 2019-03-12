Monday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Beaufort 5, Wade Hampton 0
Ethan Graham and Sam Horton combined on a one-hitter for Beaufort.
Graham struck out six, allowed one hit and walked just three in 6 1/3 innings.
Reid Reichel was 2-for-3 with three RBI for the Eagles.
May River 5, Hilton Head Island 3
May River jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings and held on to beat Hilton Head.
Josh Reddy drove in three runs and Josh Patterson had three hits. Kamryn Gleason and Cooper George added two hits.
Patterson went five innings to pick up the win. Elijah Peter picked up the save.
JJ Mlodzinski was 1-for-3 with two RBI to lead Hilton Head Island. JR Richardson took the loss.
Hilton Head Christian 7, Coastal 5
The Eagles used a four-run third inning in the win over Coastal.
Reese Malon was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Jake Richardson also drove in a run.
Max Lowery allowed two earned runs on four hits in five innings to get the win.
Boys Soccer
May River 3, Richmond Hill 2
Joey Fleek scored a pair of second-half goals for May River, which scored three times after halftime.
Adrian Villalon had the Sharks’ other goal to give May River a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute.
Girls Soccer
John Paul II 2, Battery Creek 1
Alondra Hurtado scored twice to help the Warriors over the Dolphins.
Katie Lee Floyd had an assist for JP II. The Warriors are at Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.
Track & Field
Beaufort boys win at Redhawk Invitational
Marlon Bedlen set a school record with a time of 9:45 in the 3,200 in helping Beaufort boys to a win at the Redhawk Invitational at Westwood High School.
Bedlen’s mark broke Javon Williams’ record set in 1996. He also was part of the 4x800 winning relay team. Dexter Ratliff finished first in the discus and shot put.
Aydreyan Laurie finished 2nd in the 400 hurdles, Nash Mills had a second-place finished in 3,200 and Alex Macias finished second in the pole vault
The Beaufort finished third in the meet. Layla Warren won the 100 hurdles and was part of the second-place 4x100 relay team.
May River’s Owen Andrews won the boys’ 800 and 1,600. May River boys were third and the girls fifth.
