Hilton Head’s Gilman earns All-American honors in mile at New Balance Nationals

March 10, 2019 05:28 PM

Hilton Head’s Sam Gilman finished fifth in the mile at the New Balance Indoor Nationals on Sunday.
Hilton Head’s Sam Gilman finished fifth in the mile at the New Balance Indoor Nationals on Sunday. Submitted photo

Track and Field

Hilton Head’s Gilman finishes strong at New Balance Nationals

Hilton Head Island Sam Gilman wrapped up the New Balance Indoor Nationals by earning All-American honors with a fifth-place finish in the mile Sunday. Gilman ran a 4:10 in the event. The top-five finishers earn All-American honors.

On Friday, the senior runner set an event record to win the 800 Emerging Elite at New Balance Nationals with a time of 1:52.50 in the race.

High School Soccer

Bridges Peep 13, Whale Branch 2

Colton Dorman had four goals and two assists and Braden Beck had three goals and two assists for Bridges Prep

Ryan Fondelier scored twice while Kyle King, Isaiah Cruz, Jaiden Bell and Dawson Cadd each scored once. Riley Thompson had six saves.

Holy Trinity 5, Palmetto Christian 2

Alex Grabenbauer had a hat trick in Holy Trinity’s road win.

Ruben Pena and eighth grader Ashton Stacks also contributed a goal. Addison Wilson had seven saves in goal.

Boys Lacrosse

Irmo 13, Beaufort 7

The Beaufort Eagles lost a close road contest to the Irmo Yellow Jackets

Irmo went ahead behind a five-point second quarter. Ethan McKenzie, Sean Moran and Bryce Holwadel each had two goals for Beaufort.

