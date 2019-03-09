Hilton Head’s Gilman sets record at prestigious national meet

Hilton Head Island’s Sam Gilman made history Friday night.
The senior runner set an event record to win the 800 Emerging Elite at New Balance Nationals held at the Armory in New York. Gilman finished with a time of 1:52.50 in the race.
Gilman is scheduled to run the mile on Sunday.
Boys Soccer
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Hilton Head Island 4, Battery Creek 1
Diante Richard scored twice in HHI’s victory.
Fabian Ramirez and Gabe Lezacano each had goals for the Seahawks. Lezacano also had an assist.
Oceanside Collegiate 3, May River 3 (Oceanside wins in PKs)
Oceanside Collegiate won 4-2 in penalty kicks to defeat the Sharks.
Joel Fleek had two goals for May River in the second half with the second putting the Sharks up 3-2 in the 75th minute. Oceanside scored quickly after that to tie it.
Beaufort Academy 5, Cathedral Academy 0
Five different Beaufort Academy players had goals in the win.
Thomas Holladay, Dawson Coleman, Ben Trask, Charlie Weeden, and Ashton Bell as BA moved to 1-1 on the season. Holladay also had an assist.
Baseball
Hilton Head Prep 18, Hilton Head Christian 1 (4)
Hilton Head Prep scored 16 runs in the fourth inning for the win.
Luke Foley and Connor McDonnell drove in two runs for the Dolphins. Tommy Stauffer was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Hilton Head Prep.
Foley struck out 10 and gave up an unearned run and two hits to get the win.
Softball
Byrnes 3, Battery Creek 1
The Dolphins dropped their first game at the Wildcat Invitational in Lexington.
Alexis Ortiz gave up three unearned runs and five hits in the loss. Four different Dolphins players had one hit apiece.
Comments