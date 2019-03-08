Thursday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Golf
Lowcountry Invitational
Hilton Head Prep’s JT Herman fired a 138 and the Dolphins captured the second annual Lowcountry Invitational.
The two-day tournament was held at Chechessee Creek and Berkeley Hall.
Herman shot a 30 on the back nine at Berkeley Hall and won by 11 shots over Hilton Head Christian’s Daniel Azallion, who shot a tournament-low 66 in the second half. HHCA finished five shots behind HHP’s 450.
Team Scores: Hilton Head Prep 450, Hilton Head Christian 455, Bishop England 461, Hilton Head Island 479, Beaufort 482, Porter-Gaud; Bluffton 513, May River 518.
Top Individuals: JT Herman, HHP, 138; Daniel Azallion, HHCA, 149; Austin Scott, Bishop England 150; Luke Walmet, Bishop England 150; Jerry Bruns, Beaufort 151; Max Green, HHCA 153, JD Patterson, HHCA 154; AJ Gilpan, HHP, 156; Sophia Burnett, HHP, 157; Andrew Swanson, May River, 157
Girls Soccer
John Paul II 12, Colleton Prep 1
The Warriors improved to 2-1-1 with a win over Colleton Prep.
Hilton Head Christian 2, Savannah Christians 2 (tie)
Sydney Camp and Abby Peduzzi each had goals for HHCA.
Boys Soccer
Hilton Head Christian 5, Savannah Christian 0
J.P. Peduzzi scored twice and Cam Strickland had a goal in HHCA’s shutout win.
Boys Tennis
Hilton Head Island 5, Hilton Head Prep 1
Singles: Davis Phillips (HHP) def. Conrad Alford, 1-6, 2-6. Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Camden Lutes 6-0, 6-3; Brent Geist (HHI) def. Walker Mikkelson 6-0, 6-0; Mario Magnan (HHI) def. Whitt Beebe 6-0, 6-3; Moses Grant (HHI) def. Bradley Anderson, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Conrad Alford/Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Davis Phillips/Camden Lutes 6-2; Shane Mason/Logan Kriney (HHI) def. Taylor/Zatalokin 6-1, 6-0
May River 4, Bluffton 2
Singles: Liam Beckleer (MR) d. Stone Aerni (B) 6-2, 6-2; Dominic Rodriguez (MR) d. Noah Freeland (B) 6-1, 6-1; JP White (MR) d. Ferran Lopez (B) 6-0,-6-1; Benny O’Reilly (MR) d. Jack Roberts (B) 6-2, 6-0; Joseph Nouri (B) d. Darren Wegard (MR) 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Seth Simonsen and Jack Orlando (B) d. Tate Burns and Hoyt Crosby (MR)
Baseball
Colleton County 14, May River 3 (5)
Colleton used a seven-run third inning in the win over the Sharks.
Lane Lee was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Colleton County. Wes Bryan was 2-for-2 with four RBI.
Warren Hunter allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings for the win.
Jack Hegan led May River with two hits and an RBI.
Whale Branch 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0 (3)
The Warriors scored in every inning in the win.
Josh Fields and Clarence Stephens each had two RBI for Whale Branch. Stephens got the win, giving up two hits in three innings.
Softball
The King’s Academy 10, Battery Creek 1
TKA scored three runs in the sixth and sixth in the seventh inning to defeat the Dolphins.
KJ Ammons had three hits and three RBI to lead TKA and Balyne King had two RBI.
McKenzie Young led BC with two hits and an RBI.
