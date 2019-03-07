Wednesday’s Lowcountry spring sports scoreboard

Baseball
Ashley Ridge 3, May River 0
James Lisi pitched a complete game and also had an RBI in the win for Ashley Ridge.
Lisi struck out six and allowed five hits.
John Pesaturo was 2-for-3 to lead May River. Cooper George gave up two earned runs on three hits in six innings.
Wade Hampton 4, Hilton Head Island 2
Casyn Dobson hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to help the Red Devils past the Seahawks.
Hilton Head led 2-1 going into the top of the seventh.
Dobson drove in all four runs for Wade Hampton. Jacob Cope picked up the win in relief.
Matt MeBane was 1-for-4 with an RBI to lead Hilton Head. Cooper Kunich took the loss.
Bluffton 20, Battery Creek 0 (3)
Cody Eldridge, Noah Simenson and Joe DiCarlo each had three RBI for Bluffton, which had just five hits and benefited from 16 walks.
Tyler Livingston pitched the first two innings and allowed just one hit.
Thomas Heyward 8, Hilton Head Christian 3
Bryce Tillotson, Peyton Bennett and Fulton Wade each had two RBI to lead Thomas Heyward.
The Rebels scored four runs in the second and two each in the fourth and fifth.
Louie Smith didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight over five innings to get the win.
Daniel Harrington had two RBI for HHCA. Reese Malon took the loss, allowing one earned run on six hits in six innings.
Softball
May River 14, Bluffton 4 (5)
Olivia Turpin had four hits, including a homer, and drove in six runs for May River.
Kylee Gleason was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Peyton Rockwell had three hits for the Sharks. Gabby Ximenez pitched three innings to pick up the win for May River.
Bella Spears was 2-for-3 with two RBI lead Bluffton.
Wade Hampton 10, Hilton Head Island 6
Wade Hampton scored in each of the first four innings to defeat the Seahawks.
Courtney Clegg, Cassie Ruhl, Reagan Marchant, and Madison Boyd each had two hits each to lead Hilton Head Island.
Reagan Marchant struck out sx in the complete-game loss.
Girls Soccer
John Paul II 1, Holy Trinity 1 (tie)
Breanna Frank scored the Warriors’ lone goal in the second half on an assist by Katie Leigh Floyd.
Boys Soccer
John Paul II 6, Holy Trinity 0
Sebastin Laverde scored three goals and Derek Medina had two for the warriors, who moved to 3-3-1 on the season.
Mark Martel also scored and Ben Quinty had two assists.
Boys Tennis
Beaufort 5, Summerville 1
Singles: Thomas Gnann (B) def. Sam Dimuzio 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Griffin Stone (B) def. Dontrell Whetsell 6-4, 6-2; Diego Ladino (B) def. Rahi Gajjar 6-3, 6-1; Vinell Prathipath (S) def. Merritt Patterson 6-2, 7-5; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Spicer Pagan 6-2, 7-6 (7-5). Doubles: Tucker Martin/Bodie Daniel (B) def. William Wimberly/Edward Naval 7-5, 6-3
Beaufort 5, Bluffton 1
Singles: Daniel Richards (Bea) def. Stone Aerni, 4-6, 7-5, 10-1; Noah Freeland (Blu) def. Larry Lindsay, 6-3, 6-3; Andrew Alicknavitch (Bea) def. Ferran Lopez, 6-0 6-1; Connor Aivaz (Bea) def. Jack Roberts, 6-1, 6-2; Jack McDougall (Bea) def. Joseph Nouri, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Connor Aviaz/Brandon Trapp (Bea) def. Stone Aerni/Noah Freeland, 8-5.
Lacrosse
Beaufort 14, Bluffton 13
Senior Connor Sackman scored eight goals as Beaufort held on to defeat rival Bluffton.
Sean Moran also had five goals for Beaufort. Beaufort is at Irmo on Saturday.
