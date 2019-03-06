Two Lowcountry basketball players picked for all-star games, plus Tuesday’s high school roundup

Basketball
Two Lowcountry basketball players and one coach were selected for the SC Basketball Coaches North-South All-Star games March 16 at Lexington High School.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Rashamel Butler will play in the boys’ game for the South squad.
Beaufort’s Darien Watkins and coach Reggie Jones will part of the South squad in the girls game.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Boys Soccer
Bluffton 4, John Paul II 0
Uriel Zarracan scored twice as all Bluffton’s goals came in the second half in the win over the Warriors.
Milton Rivas and Davidson Alvarez each scored for Bluffton. Hernan Gomez had two assists.
JP II hosts Holy Trinity on Wednesday. Bluffton hosts Northwestern at noon Saturday.
Bridges Prep 9, St. John’s 1
Ryan Fondelier had a hat trick while Kyle King and Doran Colton each scored twice in the win for Bridges Prep.
Braden Beck had four assists.
Hilton Head Christian 6, Palmetto Christian 0
J.P. Peduzzi and Carson Webster each scored twice in the Eagles’ shutout over Palmetto Christian.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Christian 5, Palmetto Christian 0
Sydney Camp scored two goals in HHCA’s shutout over Palmetto Christian.
Abigail Scott, Lauren Anthony, and Sydney DeSimone also had goals.
Girls Lacrosse
Bluffton 11, Richmond Hill 4
Bluffton moved to 3-0 on the season with a win Monday. The Bobcats host Beaufort on Wednesday.
Comments