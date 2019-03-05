Monday’s Lowcountry high school roundup

High School Baseball
Hilton Head Island 16, Battery Creek 1
Matt Mebane went 3-for-4 with four RBI as the Seahawks won a run-ruled game over the Dolphins.
Jake Roberts has two hits and two rBI and Jeff Hays also had two hits. Hunter Juleseth picked up the win.
Beaufort 3-15, Norfolk Academy 2-0
The Eagles swept a doubleheader from Norfolk on Monday.
Ethan Graham and Luke Londono had RBI in the first game and Wes Graves picked up the win.
In the second game, Paul Winland and Graham each had four RBI. Lodono had two hits and two RBI.
Oliver Holmes picked up the win.
Softball
Bridges Prep 20, Military Magnet 10
Bridges Prep picked up the season-opening win.
Jenna Shipley picked up the win and also scored four runs. Mackenzie Hamrick, HannaLee Lovell, Caylee Whittle all scored three runs.
