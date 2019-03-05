High School Sports

Monday’s Lowcountry high school roundup

By Staff Reports

March 05, 2019 02:29 PM

May 12, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a baseball on the field during the game between the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
High School Baseball

Hilton Head Island 16, Battery Creek 1

Matt Mebane went 3-for-4 with four RBI as the Seahawks won a run-ruled game over the Dolphins.

Jake Roberts has two hits and two rBI and Jeff Hays also had two hits. Hunter Juleseth picked up the win.

Beaufort 3-15, Norfolk Academy 2-0

The Eagles swept a doubleheader from Norfolk on Monday.

Ethan Graham and Luke Londono had RBI in the first game and Wes Graves picked up the win.

In the second game, Paul Winland and Graham each had four RBI. Lodono had two hits and two RBI.

Oliver Holmes picked up the win.

Softball

Bridges Prep 20, Military Magnet 10

Bridges Prep picked up the season-opening win.

Jenna Shipley picked up the win and also scored four runs. Mackenzie Hamrick, HannaLee Lovell, Caylee Whittle all scored three runs.

