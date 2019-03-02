Friday’s lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Soccer
May River 4, Hilton Head Island 1
Conner Golden scored three goals as May River improved to 3-1-1 on the season.
Chris Hernandez added a goal for the Sharks, who trailed 1-0 early in the match.
John Paul 5, Palmetto Christian 1
Mark Martel and Sebastian Laverde each scored two goals and John Paul II got its first win in three tries against Palmetto Christian.
Martel and Laverde each had an assists. Gabe Orta Carrillo added a goal for the Warriors.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 0, Walker School (Ga.) 0
The Dolphins moved to 2-0-1 on the year and are off next week.
John Paul II 7, Palmetto Christian 2
In her first varsity game, Paige Weniger scored three goals and had two assists in the season-opening win for the Warriors.
Katie Leigh Floyd also had three goals and Bless Hurtado had one. Abby Quinty played in goal and recorded three saves.
