Wednesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Baseball
Beaufort 10, Bluffton 0
Jacob Anderson, Jeffrey Smyth, Ethan Graham and Brendan Bowersox each had multiple hit games for Beaufort in the win over Bluffton.
Graham picked up the win, giving up two hits, while striking out nine and walking none in five innings.
Hilton Head Island 14, Hilton Head Christian 0
Jake Roberts and Stratton Pollitzer each drove in three runs and Dean Seelbach struck out six over three innings to help HHI captured the Island Invitational.
Jeff Hayes and Matt Mebane each had two hits for the Seahawks.
Girls Soccer
Hilton Head Prep 10, Colleton Prep 0
Ansleigh Crenshaw had five goals and an assist in its season-opening victory.
Sadie Callen also added two goals. Ryan Dailey, Ella Clark and Ivannia Cardenas also scored for HHP. Annie Braun had the shutout in goal.
Boys Lacrosse
Hilton Head Island 18, Bluffton 0
Whit Molloy scored six goals and had two assists in the Seahawks’ win over Bluffton.
Nine different Hilton Head players scored in the game. Max Boyer had three goals and four assists, Matt Maldonado three goals and an assist and Kyle Kirkpatrick two goals.
The Seahawks (2-0, 1-0) will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., this weekend to take on Creekside High School on Friday evening and Mandarin High School on Saturday.
May River 19, Beaufort 5
Luke Boan scored seven goals and had three assists for the Sharks, who improved to 2-1 on the season.
CJ Wajszczuk had four goals and Hudson Kramer and Rob Gadomski each added three goals for May River.
Girls Lacrosse
Bluffton 13, Hilton Head Island 4
Trailing 4-3, the Bobcats closed the game by scoring the final 10 goals.
Bluffton held HHI to just nine shots on goal and won 16 of 19 draw controls.
May River 18, Beaufort 2
Courtney Alewine scored six goals and Mary Miller-Kaelin had four for May River.
Katie Benenati and Yael Echeverria added two goals for the Sharks (2-1-1).
