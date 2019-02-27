Tuesday’s Lowcountry high school scoreboard

Boys Soccer
Bluffton 7, Wayne County (Ga.) 4
Uriel Zarracan scored three goals and Hernan Gomez had two in Bluffton’s first victory of the season.
The Bobcats (1-0-2) host Hilton Head Christian on Friday.
May River 9, Savannah Christian 0
Conner Golden had a hat trick and seven different Sharks players had goals in the win over Savannah Christian.
Hilton Head Island 6, South Effingham (Ga.) 5
Geovanny Lopez had three goals and Diante Richard had two in the Seahawks’ season-opening win.
Luis Reyes stopped four shots in goal.
Hilton Head Christian 4, Calvary Christian 3
HHCA rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit for its first win over the season.
Josue Hurtado had two goals and JP Peduzzi added one in the second half.
Girls Soccer
Bluffton 6, Wayne County (Ga.) 1
Adeline Rios had three goals in the win over Bluffton.
Girls Lacrosse
Hilton Head 10, May River 8
The Seahawks broke an 8-8 tie by scoring the final two goals in the final two minutes of the game Monday night.
Victoria Glover led HHI with four goals and Emma Grace Walters had three. Aja Caron also scored twice for the Seahawks.
Bluffton 14, Savannah Christian 2
All seven starters scored goals for Bluffton in the season-opening victory.
Bluffton is at Hilton Head on Wednesday.
Baseball
Bluffton 10, Woodland (6)
Tyler Livingston tossed a no-hitter in the Bobcats’ win over Woodland.
Livingston struck out three in the game.
Noah Simenson led Bluffton’s offense with four hits. Dillan Montenegro and Anthony Storzier had multiple hit games for the Bobcats.
