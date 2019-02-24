May River’s Humel wins state individual wrestling title

May River’s Ryan Humel put his name in the school’s record book Saturday afternoon.
The senior and Lander signee became the school’s individual wrestling state champion when he defeated Crescent’s Jamie Ellis, 6-2 to win the Class 3A 170-pound championship.
Humel went 3-0 in the two-day tournament. He also was selected for the North-South All-Star wrestling matches.
Grant’s teammate, Roderick Grant was runner-up in the 195-pound class.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
In Class 4A, Hilton Head Island’s James Levy was second in the 106-pound class. Beaufort had five wrestlers in the top four of their classes. Marcus Spann (126) and James Dagin (152) were third while Matthew Durance (132), Jacob Denton (138) and Michael Cenci (170) all finished fourth.
Battery Creek’s Syncere Atkins was fourth in Class 3A 145 pounds.
Boys Soccer
JP II competes at Capital City Cup
John Paul II went 1-1-1 this weekend at the Capital City Cup in Columbia.
Warriors beat Buford Academy, 2-1, tied Columbia 1-1 and lost to group winner Hartsville. Sebastian Laverde finished with all three goals, with assists from Gabe Orta-Carrillo and two from Marcello Vera.
Girls Soccer
Bluffton competes at Michael Nash Tournament
The Bluffton girls went 1-1-1 in the Michael Nash Tournament at North Myrtle Beach.
The Bobcats beat Conway, 6-0, tied St. James 1-1 and lost to Myrtle Beach, 2-1.
Boys Lacrosse
Beaufort 13, Islands (Ga.) 9
Ethan McKenzie scored three of his five goals in the fourth to help the Eagles to the win.
Connor Sackman had four goals and two assists and Sean Moran added two goals and three assists.
Beaufort next faces Richmond Hill (Ga.) on Monday.
Hilton Head Island 17, Savannah Christian 4
Whit Molloy scored five goals while Max Boyer and Matt Maldonado each had four in the Seahawks’ win.
Boyer and Maldonado each had three assists.
HHI hosts Bluffton on Wednesday.
May River 17, Myrtle Beach 4
Luke Boan had four goals two assists and Hudson Kramer added three goals and an assist for the Sharks.
Rob Gadomski and CJ Wajszczuk each had two goals for May River.
Girls Lacrosse
Hilton Head Island 11, Savannah Christian 10
The Seahawks built an 11-6 lead and held on for the season-opening win.
Emma Grace Walters led Hilton Head with four goals. Alexis Locker and Anna Ferrebee had three.
Comments