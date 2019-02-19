Inaugural Bluffton High School Hall of Fame class announced

Two coaches and three athletes will be part of the inaugural Bluffton’s High School Hall of Fame class, according to a release Tuesday.
Coaches Dave Adams and Al Stern along with Heaven Harvey (volleyball), Tyler Rosenlieb (wrestling) and Nic Tones (cross country) are part of the five-member class.
Adams was the first athletic director and football coach in school history. He served as athletic director from 2004-16.
Stern was the first Bluffton volleyball head coach and led the team to state championships in 2006-07 and runner-up finishes in 2005 and 2009. Stern is still involved with the Lowcountry Volleyball Club.
Harvey was a four-year varsity starter on the volleyball team and part of state championship team and two lower state title teams. She was a three-time all-state selection and Class 3A Player of the Year in 2007.
Harvey still holds the record for kills with 1,176.
Rosenlieb was Bluffton’s first individual state champion in any sport when he won the 160-pound state wrestling title. He was a North-South selection and finished as career wins leader with 191.
Tones holds school cross country record with a 15:50 and was part of the Bobcats’ back-to-back state championship teams in 2005-06. He was an All-American at USC Beaufort and ran for Clemson his final two years.
