Ridegland-Hardeeville boys, Beaufort Academy and HHCA girls move on in postseason

By Staff Reports

February 16, 2019 05:43 AM

Boys Basketball

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 61, Edisto 33

Ny’Gel Boozer had 14 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter as Ridgeland-Hardeeville advanced in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday.

The Jaguars travel to Marion on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the Lower State championship in Florence on Feb. 23.

Devin Butler added 15 points and Rashamel Butler had 11 for R-H.

Strom Thurmond 79, May River 64

The Sharks’ season ended with a loss to the Rebels.

Girls Basketball

Myrtle Beach 62, Hilton Head Island 12

Hilton Head couldn’t handle Myrtle Beach in a second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Miley Ray and Trinity Feltner led the Seahawks with five points each, while Myrtle Beach had four players in double-figures led by Asia Smith’s 14 points.

“I told my girls that they shouldn’t leave with any disappointments as our season ends,” HHI coach Swan Rochester said. “We had a great season and achieved things that few people outside our locker room thought we were possible of – but Myrtle Beach showed us tonight that while we’ve climbed back up the mountain, there is still a lot of work ahead of us to compete at the highest levels of basketball in this state.”

Hilton Head Christian 62, Calhoun Academy 12

The Eagles won their 18th straight game and advanced to the second round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs.

HHCA will play Oakbrook Prep on Monday in Sumter at 3:30 p.m. Jossie Frazier and Dior Shelton led Hilton Head Christian with 14 points. Brielle McCarthy had 10.

Beaufort Academy 59, Holly Hill 33

Amelia Huebel scored 21 points and EmilyAnn Hiers had 20 in Beaufort Academy’s first-round win in the SCISA Class A playoffs.

Beaufort Academy plays Richard Winn on Monday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall.

Robert E Lee 63, John Paul II 44

The Warriors’ season ended in the first round of the SCISA 2A playoffs.

Jasmine Hamilton led John Paul II with 12 points. Jazmine Sanchez had 11 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three blocks. Abby Quinty had 9 points and seven rebounds.

SCHSL Playoff Schedule

Saturday

Boys

Class 2A

Whale Branch at Gray Collegiate at Allen University, 6 p.m.

Monday

Girls

Class 3A

May River at Dillon

Tuesday

Boys

Class 3A

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Marion

SCISA Playoff Schedule

Boys

Saturday

Class A

Beaufort Academy vs. South Aiken Baptist at Porter-Gaud, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Prep vs. The King’s Academy at Porter-Gaud, 1 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian at Sumter Civic Center, 4:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Day vs. John Paul at Heathwood Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Beaufort Academy at Wilson Hall, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep at Sumter Civic Center, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Beaufort Academy names new coach

Bruce Marroquin has been named the new soccer coach at Beaufort Academy.

Marroquin replaces Steve Aldred, who stepped down after one season. The New York native has been at the YMCA and has 28 years of soccer experience.

Marroquin will be assisted by by Taylor Dunphy and David Byrne.

“Since working with the both adult and youth soccer programs and teaching private lessons, I think it’s important to lead by example and focus on teaching the fundamentals, while maintaining a positive coaching attitude,” Marroquin said.

“Bruce is going to bring great energy and expertise to the position. He has a great background as a player and is quickly becoming a big name in the community for his investment in the sport,” Beaufort Academy athletic director Nick Field said.

