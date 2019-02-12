May River, Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls win playoff openers

Girls Basketball
May River 61, Cheraw 29
May River had little trouble in defeating Cheraw in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
It was the Sharks’ first home playoff game in school history. May River hosts Strom Thurmond in the second round Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Emma Peluso led May River with 18 points. Jordan Bigham had 12 and Chynna Sneed added 10.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 39, Loris 38
Ridgeland-Hardeeville moved to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Jaguars will travel to Swansea in the second round Thursday. It is a rematch of last year’s 3A Lower State final won by R-H.
Beaufort Academy 34, John Paul II 29
Amelia Huebel scored 18 points as Beaufort Academy advanced to the finals of the SCISA Region 1 tournament.
Jasmine Hamilton led John Paul II with 15 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.
Hilton Head Christian 48, Hilton Head Prep 20
The Eagles scored the first 19 points of the game on their way to a win in the SCISA Region 1 tournament
HHCA plays Beaufort Academy for the region tournament title Tuesday night. Jasmine Campbell led the Eagles with 13 and Jossie Frazier had eight.
JPII’s Devore named Region Player of the Year
John Paul II’s Tkai Devore was named the SCISA Region I Player of the Year as the region released its all-region teams Tuesday.
Devore is averaging 20.8 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 steals this season.
Hilton Head Christian’s Kenny Conroy was region Coach of the Year.
Hilton Head Christian had four on the first team – Brielle McCarthy, Jossie Frazier, Jasmine Campbell and Dior Shelton. Beaufort Academy’s Amelia Huebel also was on the first team. Second team was John Paul II’s Jasmine Hamilton and Mary Galliard, Beaufort Academy’s Emily Ann Hiers, Hilton Head Christian’s Mary Yanker and Hilton Head Prep’s Olivia Light.
Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 53, John Paul II 17
Hilton Head Prep extended its winning streak 20 games and advanced to the championship game of the SCISA Region 1 tournament
The Dolphins will play for the region title Tuesday night.
Avern Montaque led the Dolphins with 13 points, six rebounds and Tyrone Calloway had 11 points.
HHP’s Montaque earns region top honors
Hilton Head Prep’s Avern Montaque was named SCISA Region 1 Player of Year and HHP’s Jerry Faulkner Coach of the Year as the region handed out their awards Tuesday.
Montaque was joined on the first team by teammate Haddith Stewart, Hilton Head Christian’s Floyd Hargrove, John Paul II’s Sam Summa, Beaufort Academy’s Dawson Coleman and Bethesda’s Robert Moore.
The second team was Hilton Head Prep’s Tyrone Calloway, John Paul II’s Rashad Batiiste, Beaufort Academy’s Jaylen Reeves and Bethesda’s Andrew Sutton and Dante Bass.
SCHSL Playoff Schedule
Tuesday
Boys
Class 3A
Dillon at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Loris at May River
Girls
Class 4A
Midland Valley at Beaufort
Darlington at Hilton Head Island
Class 2A
Whale Branch at Mullins
Wednesday
Boys
Class 4A
Beaufort at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Brookland-Cayce at Bluffton
Class 2A
Kingstree at Whale Branch
Thursday
Girls
Class 3A
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Swansea
Strom Thurmond at May River
Boys Golf
Hilton Head, May River ranked in SC Golf Coaches Preseason polls
Hilton Head Island and May River are ranked in the SC Golf Coaches preseason polls, released Tuesday.
The Seahawks are No. 5 in 4A and Sharks fourth in 3A. Lancaster is No. 1 in 4A and Bishop England No. 1 in 3A.
Comments