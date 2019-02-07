John Paul II girls win late, May River wrestling comes up short in lower state final

Girls Basketball
John Paul II 43, Beaufort Academy 41
Abby Quinty hit the game-winning shot as John Paul II defeated Beaufort Academy on Wednesday.
John Paul II built a 12-point halftime lead and held on to beat Beaufort Academy in the regular-season finale for both teams. The two teams begin region tournament play next week and then SCISA playoffs begin the following week.
Quinty led the way with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jasmine Hamilton added 11 points and six rebounds. Jazmine Sanchez had nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Kate Leigh Floyd had the game-winning assist and also came with a steal with 3.7 seconds left to seal the win.
Amelia Huebel led Beaufort Academy with 16 points. Emily Ann Hiers had 11.
Wrestling
Gilbert 33, May River 31
Gilbert built up a big lead and defeated May River in the Class 3A Lower State championship Wednesday.
The Indians advance to the 3A championship Saturday against Indian Land.
Travis Tran, Wyatt Banfield and Ryan Humel won matches for May River. The Sharks’ other match wins came by forfeit.
College Baseball
USC Beaufort sweeps Paine
USC Beaufort exploded for 37 runs in the doubleheader sweep over Paine, 22-4, 15-0, on Wednesday.
The Sand Sharks are 4-1 on the season.
In the first game, Steve Mojica, Justin Owen, Cole Hamilton, Ryan McManus, Chris Vasquez, and Fremy Rosso all drove in two runs. DJ Lawler got the win.
In game two, Nick Delbianco had three RBI and Chris Hitchman got the win on the mound.
