Lowcountry athletes sign with colleges on National Signing Day

Several athletes from the Lowcountry signed national letters of intent Wednesday on National Signing Day across the country.
At May River, offensive linemen Gabe Long and Joseph Whiteaker signed to play college football. Long signed with Savannah State and Whiteaker at Presbyterian.
Long was a three-time all-region selection and selected to North-South All-Star game this year. Whiteaker was a two-time all-region pick.
At Bluffton, linebacker Jaylon Thompson signed with Savannah State. Thompson missed six games this season because of injuries but had 25 tackles, seven for loss and two interceptions.
At Hilton Head, swimmer Meaghan Lyons signed with Notre Dame and Hannah Axtell signed to row at Northeastern University. Lyons finished second in the 200 IM and 100 breastroke and this year’s Class 4A championship swimming meet.
