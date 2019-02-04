High School Sports

May River wrestling moves on in Class 3A playoffs

By Staff Reports

February 04, 2019 11:13 PM

May River wrestling moved closer to its first state championship appearance.

The Sharks turned in a dominating performance in defeating Lake City, 64-7, on Monday in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals. May River advances to the 3A Lower State championship Wednesday at home against Gilbert.

Gilbert defeated Aynor, 48-32, to advance to the lower state championship. It will be the second time the two teams faced each other. The Indians defeated the Sharks, 37-34.

The winner of the May River/Gilbert match faces the Crescent/Indian Land winner Saturday in the championship at Airport High School.

In Class 4A, Beaufort saw its season end Monday. Airport defeated the Eagles, 36-34.

