May River wrestling moves on in Class 3A playoffs

May River wrestling moved closer to its first state championship appearance.
The Sharks turned in a dominating performance in defeating Lake City, 64-7, on Monday in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals. May River advances to the 3A Lower State championship Wednesday at home against Gilbert.
Gilbert defeated Aynor, 48-32, to advance to the lower state championship. It will be the second time the two teams faced each other. The Indians defeated the Sharks, 37-34.
The winner of the May River/Gilbert match faces the Crescent/Indian Land winner Saturday in the championship at Airport High School.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In Class 4A, Beaufort saw its season end Monday. Airport defeated the Eagles, 36-34.
Comments