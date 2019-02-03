Roberts, Skoler win Sea Junior Heritage titles

Brett Roberts and Rebecca Skoler took home the championships Sunday in the Sea Pines Junior Heritage.
Roberts won the boys championship while Skoler rallied to win the girls’ crown.
Roberts, a Florida State commit, won in a three-hole playoff over Hilton Head’s JT Herman to win the crown. He began the day with a one-shot lead over Herman and Will Davis after firing a 2-under 69 Saturday.
Both golfers bogeyed their final two holes and finished the day at 2-over 144 to set up the playoff. Roberts parred the third playoff hole while Herman just missed a putt that would extend the playoff.
“Even though I fell back some on the back nine, I was able to put myself in position for a playoff and ultimately get the win,” Roberts said.
Hilton Head Christian golfer and Virginia Tech signee Daniel Azallion shot an even-par 71 Sunday and finished at 145, one shot out of the playoff.
Skoler fired a 4-over 75 and finished with a 148 to win the girls championship by two shots over Laney Frye. She began the day two shots behind Bluffton’s Sophia Burnett.
Burnett shot an 84 on Sunday and finished tied for seventh.
