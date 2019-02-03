Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort, May River move on in SCHSL wrestling playoffs

The Beaufort and May River wrestling teams advanced to the South Carolina High School League playoffs Saturday.
Beaufort defeated Brookland-Cayce, 65-18, in the second round of the 4A duals. The Eagles host Airport in the Lower State semifinals Monday at 7 p.m. The winner faces South Aiken-North Myrtle Beach winner for Lower State championship Wednesday.
Beaufort match winners included Robert Cruikshank, Jacob Denton, James Dagin, Jeremiah Simmons, Michael Cenci, John Legree, Theo Washington, Payton Bayne, Marcus Spann and Matthew Durrance.
May River moved on to the Class 3A third round with a 51-12 win over Pelion. The Sharks travel to Lake City on Monday with the winner of that facing the Gilbert-Aynor winner for the Lower State championship Wednesday.
Both Hilton Head Island and Battery Creek were eliminated Saturday. Hilton head lost to Midland Valley, 42-39, in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Battery Creek defeated Loris, 54-27, in 3A first-round match but lost to Gilbert, 53-18, in the second round.
John Paul wresting at SCISA championships
The John Paul II wrestling team went 1-2 in SCISA state championships Saturday.
The Warriors will get ready for the individual championships next week.
Girls Basketball
Hilton Head Christian 57, Coastal 35
On Senior Day, Hilton Head Christian cruised to its 13th straight victory.
The Eagles led, 36-11, at halftime. Dior Shelton and Jossie Frazier each scored 14 to lead the Eagles.
Janine Campbell and Brielle McCarthy each had nine for HHCA, which plays Thomas Heyward on Tuesday.
