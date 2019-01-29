Top young golfers ready to tee it up in Sea Pines Junior Heritage

The 28th Sea Pines Heritage on Hilton Head Island features another loaded field with the elite junior talent from South Carolina and across the country.
Forty-eight players are set to compete at Davis Love III-designed Sea Pines Resort’s Atlantic Dunes Course on Saturday and Sunday.
Hilton Head Prep’s Jonathan Griz, the SCJGA Jay Haas Player of the Year and the Carolinas Golf Association Player of the Year, will be among those in the boys’ field. The Clemson commit is a top-100 ranked player and also has won the 24th annual Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational.
Other top players from the Carolinas include North Carolina State signee Spencer Oxendine and Elon signee Bronson Myers, who the SCJGA Blade Junior Invitational as well as the SCJGA Jimmy Self Invitational.
Ranked 43rd on Junior Golf Scoreboard, 2020 graduate Nicholas Dunlap will travel from the Upstate to begin his 2019 season. Dunlap, a new resident of South Carolina moving from Alabama, compiled an impressive 2018 player profile to break through the top 50 rankings. Dunlap captured the Alabama State Junior Championship to kick-off his summer. He used that momentum and added a top-five finish at the 24th Annual Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational and a 12thplace finish at the AJGA Rolex Junior Tournament of Champions in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Traveling from the west coast, Yuki Moriyama of Las Vegas, Nevada brings a stellar resume to continue to build upon entering his 2019 season. Moriyama’s 2018 highlights were two top-10 finishes. One of those was a third-place finish at the Aaron Baddeley Invitational, the other a win at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship 16-18 and the Golf Digest Japan Junior Cup.
On the girls’ side, Alabama signee Caroline Curtis of Richmond, Va., will be the player to watch this weekend. Ranked 54th on Junior Golf Scoreboard, Curtis was a member on the prestigious Wyndham Cup Team.
Curtis advanced to match play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, carded a 14th place finish at the Polo Golf Junior Classic, 17th at the AJGA Girls Championship and an 11th-place finish at the Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational.
Other notables in the girls division include Furman commit Anna Morgan of Spartanburg. Morgan won the trophy at the SCJGA Blade Junior Invitational and followed the win with a third-place finish at the SCJGA Players Championship and runner-up finish at the Peggy Kirk Bell Junior Tour Tournament of Champions.
SCJGA Beth Daniel Player of the Year Abigial Schimpf of Daniel Island is the top ranked player in South Carolina. In 2018, Schimpf captured two wins, five top-5s, and three top-10 finishes.
