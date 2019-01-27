May River baseball ranked in SC Baseball Coaches preseason polls

May River’s baseball team will start the season ranked, and Bluffton’s Bryant Kitty has been named as an all-star coach as the South Carolina Baseball Coaches wrapped up their Winter Clinic this weekend.
The Sharks are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A poll. May River is coming off a 20-6 season last year and made it to the district title game before losing to Gilbert. Bishop England is ranked No. 1 in 3A.
Kitty has been named as one of the coaches for the 3A/4A North-South All-Star game. He will be one of the South coaches along with Hartsville’s Tony Gainey. The all-star games will be played in late May at Lexington High School.
SC Baseball Coaches Polls
Class 5A
1. Boiling Springs; 2. River Bluff; 3. Dorman; 4. Dutch Fork; 5. Blythewood; 6. Riverside; 7. Chapin; 8. Lexington; 9. Fort Mill; 10. (tie) Nation Ford; 10. (tie) Mauldin
Class 4A
1. AC Flora; 2. South Aiken; 3. Greenville; 4. York; 5. Wren; 6. North Myrtle Beach; 7. Belton Honea Path; 8. Airport; 9. Myrtle Beach; 10. (tie) Eastside; 10. (tie) South Pointe
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Cheraw; 3. Seneca; 4. Gilbert; 5. Hanahan; 6. Powdersville; 7. May River 8. Strom Thurmond; 9. Camden; 10. (tie) Pelion; 10. (tie) Crescent
Class 2A
1. Latta; 2. Blacksburg;3. Andrew Jackson; 4. Landrum; 5. Barnwell; 6. Saluda; 7. St. Joseph; 8. Ninety Six; 10. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Class A
1. McBee; 2. Lake View; 3. Lamar; 4. Ridge Spring Monetta; 5. Whitemire; 6. Dixie; 7. Green Sea Floyds; 8. Branchville; 9. Great Falls; 10. Wagener-Salley
