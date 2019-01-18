Hilton Head Prep boys win 11th straight, HHI coach Max Mayo earns state honor

Boys Basketball
Hilton Head Prep 62, Pinewood Prep 44
Hilton Head Prep won its 11th straight game and knocked off SCISA 3A Pinewood Prep on Thursday.
HHP outscored Pinewood, 35-23 in the second half. Haddith Stewart led the way with 25 points and six rebounds. Avern Montague scored 16 points and a team-high 10 boards. Tyrone Calloway scored nine points.
Girls basketball
Pinewood Prep 51, Hilton Head Prep 30
Ella Clark scored seven points and Annie Braun had six in the loss for the Dolphins.
Cross country
HHI’s Max Mayo earns state honor
Hilton Head Island’s Max Mayo was named the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s South Carolina Boys High School Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Mayo led the Seahawks to their sixth straight state title this season.
Daniel’s Ashley Perry was the SC girls coach of the year.
