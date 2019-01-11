Blitz Border Bowl set for Saturday and features top Lowcountry football talent

The second annual Blitz Border Bowl is set for Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Savannah, Ga.
Forty players from the Lowcountry will comprise the SC squad, coached by May River’s Rodney Summers, and take on Georgia’s Coastal Empire. Rob Zollner of Islands High School is head coach for Coastal Empire.
Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on WSAV. The game benefits the Ronald McDonald House. The event is presented by WSAV and The Savannah Morning News
“The response from the players, coaches, fans, and all involved in last year’s Blitz Border Bowl created a strong effort to ensure the game continues,” WSAV general manager Mark Hefner said.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the gate or online at https://cityspin.com/savannah/e/blitz-border-bowl-2/tickets .
Lowcountry All-Stars Roster
Battery Creek: Jordan Gwyn, Denarol Brown, Gabe Singleton
Beaufort: Ky’Yea Little, Dexter Ratliff
Beaufort Academy: Edward McCormick
Bluffton: Ronald Reid, Jaishon Jenkins, John Swinton, Jaylon Thompson
Colleton County: Lance Calcutt, Shykem Chisolm, Lane West
Hilton Head Island: Nate Brown, Johnathan Orr, Diante Richard, Jai Roberson, Sterling White
John Paul II: Freddie Aiken, Zach Doe
May River: Jordan Barrow, Zach Brzezinski, Micah Burton, Kam Gleason, Grant Laseter, Michael Ludwig, Connor Kovacs, Gabe Long, Joe Whiteaker,
Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Jertaveon Smalls, Renae Wright
Thomas Heyward: Trey Pusha
Wade Hampton: Josh Brown, Sheldrick Gibbs, Pernell Maxwell, Jylin Price, Matt Smith
Whale Branch: CJ Brown, Daquan Griswold, Kyshon Hipp
Head Coach: Rodney Summers, May River
Assistants: Thomas Dyer (May River), Jason Hatcher (May River), Wesley Starkes (May River), Adam Kinloch (May River), Leon Martin (May River), Andre Swinton (May River), Noah Keefer (May River), Adam Henry (May River), Walt Wilson (Battery Creek), Jerry Brown (Wade Hampton)
Boys Basketball
Bluffton 46, Oceanside Collegiate 44
Donovan Raines scored 16 points as Bluffton rallied past Oceanside on Wednesday.
The Bobcats outscored the Sharks 13-8 in the fourth quarter. Tyler Rice added nine and Jatelvyan Mosely had eight for Bluffton.
Girls Basketball
Bluffton 54, Oceanside Collegiate 46
Tatyana Aiken had 15 points while Amber Massimo and Allayah Bryan added 11 points in the Bobcats win Wednesday.
Wrestling
Beaufort 66, Bluffton 15
Beaufort improved to 13-4 with a victory over the Bobcats on Wednesday.
