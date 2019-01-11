Hilton Head golfer named Carolinas Junior Player of Year

Jonathan Griz picked up another one of top honors in the Carolinas.
The Hilton Head Prep golfer won the Carolinas Junior Boys Player of the Year. Griz previously won the Jay Haas Player of the Year, given to the top junior golfer in South Carolina.
Griz is rhe first Hilton Head golfer to win the award since it began in 2003. He is the third straight SC golfer to win the award joining Christian Salazar (2015) and Trent Phillips (2016-2017).
“It’s such an honor to be named the Carolinas Player of the Year,” Griz said. “It was one of my goals at the start of 2018 and to be able to accomplish it is a really good feeling because I work really hard at this. It gives me the confidence to go forward and hopefully be the number one junior in the world in 2019.”
Griz is ranked No. 1 in lthe atest Heritage Classic Foundation SC Junior Golf rankings. He is committed to play golf at Clemson.
Griz’s list of accolades last season include winning the Bobby Chapman Jr. Invitational, the Hilton Head Island Amateur, the Carolinas Junior PGA Championship and bevy of wins and top finishes in several other regional and national events. Griz also qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur and advanced to the match play portion of that event.
Griz’s goals for 2019 are lofty but not unrealistic for a player of his talents. Not only does Griz hope to become the No. 1 junior amateur golfer in the world this year, but he hopes to make the Junior President’s Cup Team and qualify for the U.S. Open.
Other Carolinas Players of Year award winners include Katherine Schuster (Junior Girls), Anna Redding (Women), Kevin O’Connell (Men), Lea Anne Brown (Senior Women), Paul Simson (Senior Men) and Russ Perry (Super Senior Men).
