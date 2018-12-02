High School Sports

Hilton Head Island boys lose top scorer, Frazier goes over 1,000 points for HHCA

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

December 02, 2018 09:36 AM

Hilton Head Island boys basketball leading scorer Davis Malloy is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury Saturday against South Effingham.

Malloy fractured his wrist after he was fouled going up for layup in the first quarter of the 57-47 loss. The senior was averaging 17.5 points in the Seahawks’ first two games.

Dean Seelbech led HHI with 11 points, while Gaston Moore had nine and Sam Rougeux had eight.

Chase Warren led South Effingham with 20 points.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60, New Hempstead 43

Devin Butler scored 20 points as top-ranked Jaguars moved to 4-0 on the season.

Rashamel Butler added 19 points for RH.

Benedictine 71, John Paul II 27

Trent Broadnay scored 16 points to lead Benedictine past John Paul II

Zach Doe led the Golden Warriors with 10 points and seven rebounds.

GIRLS

South Effingham (Ga.) 66, Hilton Head Island 36

Miley Ray scored 13 points to lead HHI in the loss Saturday.

Kristen Fielding and Trinity Feltner each scored six points.

Davidson Day 51, Hilton Head Christian 32

Jossie Frazier went over the 1,000-point mark in the loss to Davidson Day.

Fraizer finished with seven points. asmine Campbell led the way with 10. Dior Shelton and Cortney Gray chipped in with six.

