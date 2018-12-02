Hilton Head Island boys lose top scorer, Frazier goes over 1,000 points for HHCA

Hilton Head Island boys basketball leading scorer Davis Malloy is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury Saturday against South Effingham.
Malloy fractured his wrist after he was fouled going up for layup in the first quarter of the 57-47 loss. The senior was averaging 17.5 points in the Seahawks’ first two games.
Dean Seelbech led HHI with 11 points, while Gaston Moore had nine and Sam Rougeux had eight.
Chase Warren led South Effingham with 20 points.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 60, New Hempstead 43
Devin Butler scored 20 points as top-ranked Jaguars moved to 4-0 on the season.
Rashamel Butler added 19 points for RH.
Benedictine 71, John Paul II 27
Trent Broadnay scored 16 points to lead Benedictine past John Paul II
Zach Doe led the Golden Warriors with 10 points and seven rebounds.
GIRLS
South Effingham (Ga.) 66, Hilton Head Island 36
Miley Ray scored 13 points to lead HHI in the loss Saturday.
Kristen Fielding and Trinity Feltner each scored six points.
Davidson Day 51, Hilton Head Christian 32
Jossie Frazier went over the 1,000-point mark in the loss to Davidson Day.
Fraizer finished with seven points. asmine Campbell led the way with 10. Dior Shelton and Cortney Gray chipped in with six.
