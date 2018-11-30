Lowcountry athletes earn all-star honors, Beaufort Academy boys pick up hoops win

Several Lowcountry football players will get a chance to play one more football game this season.
Thomas Heyward’s Evan Brazil, Joe Gibson, Timber Hexamer, Jake Masters, River Pender, Bryce Tillotson, John Paul II running back Zach Doe, linebacker/defensive end Freddie Aiken, Hilton Head Prep’s Hunter Hopman and Beaufort Academy’s Daniel Richards were picked to play in SCISA North-South All-Star football games to be held Saturday.
Richards will play in the 8-man game while the others in the 11-man contest. Thomas Heyward’s Nic Shuford is the coach for the South team.
The 8-man game is at Calhoun Academy while the 11-man game is at Orangeburg Prep. The start times were moved up because of the chance of inclimate weather.
Boys Basketball
Beaufort Academy 81, Colleton Prep 30
Jaylen Reeves scored 18 of his 28 points in the first quarter as the Eagles won the third-place game at John Paul II tournament.
Dawson Coleman had 16 points. BA will have its home opener Monday against Faith Christian.
Girls Tennis
Dennis, Rukno earn all-state honors
Beaufort’s McKenzie Daniels and Hilton Head Island’s Emily Rukno earned all-state tennis honors at this week’s South Carolina High School League’s individual tournament.
Rukno made it to the consolation championship match. She defeated Spring Valley’s Crawford Lathum, 2-6, 6-4, 10-5, Mauldin’s Jyoshita Umasankar, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4, Adair Still and AC Flora’s Racquel Acco, 8-3.
Daniels defeated Sumter’s Whitney Crawford, 6-0, 6-0, AC Flora’s Megan Pleasant, 6-0, 6-0 and Spring Valley’s Crawford Latham, 8-6, to finish in the top eight.
Volleyball
Area players earn SCISA all-state honors
Beaufort Academy’s Emily Ann Hiers, Hilton Head Christian’s Sydney DeSimone and Thomas Heyward’s Lauryn Qualls earned SCISA all-star honors and played in the North-South all-star matches earlier this month.
Beaufort Academy’s Alyssa Patrick, Thomas Heyward’s Ivy Bryan, Hilton Head Prep’s Ashley Wilmot and Hilton Head Christian’s Ady O’Grady also played in the all-star matches.
