Roundup: Hilton Head Prep boys win opener, HHC’s Azallion wins Players championship plus more area college signings

Tyrone Calloway hit four straight free throws down the stretch as Hilton Head Prep boys defeated Savannah Day, 56-52, on Tuesday.
HHP’s Avern Montague led all scorers, knocking down 19 of his 23 points in the first half and Haddith Stewart chipped in with 12 points. Robert Grandy and Erik Brown led the Hornet scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
John Paul II teams split openers
The John Paul II basketball teams split their season openers Monday night.
The girls defeated St. Andrews 50-10, while the boys lost, 40-37.
In the girls game, Tkai DeVore scored 16 points and Mary Foster Galliard had seven points and seven rebounds.
In the boys game, Rashad Battiste had 14 points six rebounds and Sam Summa pulled down 10 rebounds to go with nine points.
Two members of the International Junior Golf Academy signed to play college golf during the early fall signing period.
GOLF
Phillips, van Kleef sign with Division I schools
Felix van Kleef signed with UNLV and Chase Phillips signed with George Mason. Both golfers attend Heritage Academy on Hilton Head Island.
Phillips’ highlights include winning the IJGT Disney Classic 2017, placing second in the Thanksgiving Classic at Sawgrass 2016, finishing third at the Coastal Carolina Junior Open 2018, third-place at the HJGT Island Invitational on Hilton Head Island 2018 and placing fifth in the International Junior Golf Tournament (IJGT) Tournament of Champions.
Van Kleef’s golfing highlights include tied for fifth at The Faldo Series Grand Final 2017, fifth-place finish at German Boys National Championship 2016, second place at the SCJGA and fourth-pace finish at Hurricane Junior Golf Tour at Hilton Head Lakes 2018.
Van Kleef will enroll at UNLV in January.
Hilton Head Christian’s Azallion wins Players championship
A few days after signing with Virginia Tech, Daniel Azallion added another championship to his resume.
The Hilton Head Christian golfer captured the SC Junior Golf Association’s Players Championship. He fired 68s on both days of the tournament and won by one shot over Christopher Fortenberry.
Azallion shot 3-under over his final eight holes on the final round.
TENNIS
Dillon signs with Furman
Heritage Academy’s Madison Dillon signed to play tennis with Furman. She will enroll at the school in January.
A five-star recruit by www.tennisrecruiting.net, Dillon is the 16th-ranked recruit in the Southeast and has ranked as high as 53rd nationally among players in her graduating class. She is 30-11 record versus three-star and higher recruits.
Dillon trained under Jolene Watanabe at the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy and earned both the South Carolina State Qualifier Sportsmanship Award and the Southern Sportsmanship Award in 2017.
