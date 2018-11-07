Hilton Head Island girls tennis to play for state championship

The Hilton Head Island girls’ tennis team earned a spot in the state championship Wednesday.
The Seahawks defeated Hartsville, 4-2, to win the Class 4A Lower State championship. The match was originally scheduled for Monday but was pushed back because of weather.
Hilton Head faces AC Flora for the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lexington Tennis Center. The two teams met in 2012 state championship, won by the Seahawks.
Hilton Head is going for its 12th state championship with the last coming in 2012. The title was the last of the Seahawks six straight from 2017-2012.
AC Flora is 18-0 on the season and is looking for its first state championship. The Falcons lost to Greenville last year in the title match.
