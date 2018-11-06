Battery Creek volleyball comes up short in semifinal; Hilton Head tennis match moved to Wednesday

Battery Creek’s volleyball season came to an end while Hilton Head girls tennis team will have to wait another day to play its state semifinal match.
Bishop England defeated Battery Creek, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, to win the Class 3A Lower State championship. It is the second straight year the Dolphins lost in the Lower State championship to BE.
The Bishops are going for their 19th straight state title and play Powdersville in the state title match Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at White Knoll. Battery Creek finishes the year at 25-6-5.
Hilton Head’s girls Class 4A Lower State championship against Hartsville was postponed because of rain Monday and will be made up Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.. The winner of the match plays Upper State champion AC Flora on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lexington Tennis Center.
