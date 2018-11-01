Hilton Head tennis, Battery Creek volleyball advance to lower state championships

The Hilton Head Island girls tennis team advanced to the Class 4A Lower State championship with a 5-1 win over Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
The Seahawks will travel to Hartsville on Monday and the winner advances to the state championship. Hilton Head is looking for its second state title appearance in the last three seasons.
Volleyball
Battery Creek 3, Academic Magnet 0
Battery Creek advanced to the Class 3A Lower State championship with 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win over Academic Magnet.
The Dolphins will host Bishop England on Monday with the winner advancing to the state championship. Bishop England has won 18 straight volleyball championships.
