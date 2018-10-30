Hilton Head volleyball moves on in Class 4A playoffs

Hilton Head volleyball team is moving on in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Seahawks defeated North Augusta, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, in the second round matchup Tuesday. Hilton Head hosts Myrtle Beach in a Lower State semifinal match Thursday at 6 p.m.
McKenzie Ryan had 13 kills and Olivia Janson had 9 kills HHI Kate Schwartz led the Seahawks with 27 assists and 15 digs. Sophia Kaup had three aces.
North Myrtle Beach 3, Beaufort 0
The Eagles’ season ends at the hands of North Myrtle Beach, 25-21, 25-13, 25-8.
