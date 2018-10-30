May River stays ranked in football poll, Hilton Head tennis, Battery Creek volleyball move on in playoffs

May River remained No. 4 in Class 3A in the latest SC Prep Media poll, released Tuesday.
The Sharks finish the regular season Friday against Colleton County.
S.C. Prep Media Football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Fort Dorchester
7. Summerville
8. Berkeley
9. Byrnes
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: Rock Hill, West Florence
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (9)
2. Greer (4)
3. (tie) Myrtle Beach
3. (tie) South Pointe
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Greenville
7. North Augusta
8. Wren
9. A.C. Flora
10. Marlboro County
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Eastside, Wilson
Class 3A
1. Dillon (13)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodruff
7. Union County
8. Pendleton
9. Gilbert
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Southside Christian
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Timberland
7. Mullins
8. Ninety Six
9. Landrum
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Buford and Saluda.
Class A
1. Lamar (13)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Bethune-Bowman
8. St. John’s
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Green Sea-Floyd’s
Receiving votes: Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray and Branchville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hilton Head 6, Wilson 0
The Seahawks won their second round playoff match and will host Myrtle Beach on Wednesday in the 4A Lower State semifinals.
Singles: Emily Ruckno def. Rebecca Liu 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Hall def. Valeria Echandy-Santiago 6-2, 6-2; Sierra Seabra def. Kamiri Carr-Hudson 6-0, 6-0; Danielle Silvan def. Brianna Mason 6-0, 6-0; Madeleine Pollitzer def. Alexis Hinson 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Stella LeMehaute/Katie Watts def. Alice Lee/Leeanna Wong 6-2, 6-3
Hartsville 5, Beaufort 1
The Eagles’ season ends in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Singles: Larissa Berger (H) def. McKenzie Daniel 6-2, 6-4; Keisler Cottingham (H) def. Cypress Daniel 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); Chasity Robinson (H) def. Elizabeth Holloway 6-2, 6-2; Emily Hudson (H) def. Lucy Aydelette 6-3, 6-4; Sophie McMullen (B) def. Ina Marie Sullivan 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Chloe Moore/Kaylee Blair (H) def. Grace Trask/Julianna Lane 6-1, 6-3
VOLLEYBALL
Battery Creek 3, Hanahan 1
Battery Creek moves on in 3A playoffs with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 win over Hanahan. The Dolphins will play Academic Magnet in the third round Wednesday.
Gilbert 3, May River 1
Courtney Price had 17 kills, Chidera Wilson had 14 and Hannah McDowell had 49 assists in Indians’ win over the Sharks, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
