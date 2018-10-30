May River running back Brandon Morales scores a touchdown Friday night, outrunning Bluffton linebacker Ely’Jiah Mitchell.
May River running back Brandon Morales scores a touchdown Friday night, outrunning Bluffton linebacker Ely’Jiah Mitchell. Mary Beth Lyons for The Island Packet
May River running back Brandon Morales scores a touchdown Friday night, outrunning Bluffton linebacker Ely’Jiah Mitchell. Mary Beth Lyons for The Island Packet

High School Sports

May River stays ranked in football poll, Hilton Head tennis, Battery Creek volleyball move on in playoffs

By Staff Reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 30, 2018 07:57 PM

May River remained No. 4 in Class 3A in the latest SC Prep Media poll, released Tuesday.

The Sharks finish the regular season Friday against Colleton County.

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Summerville

8. Berkeley

9. Byrnes

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: Rock Hill, West Florence

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (9)

2. Greer (4)

3. (tie) Myrtle Beach

3. (tie) South Pointe

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Greenville

7. North Augusta

8. Wren

9. A.C. Flora

10. Marlboro County

Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Eastside, Wilson

Class 3A

1. Dillon (13)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Woodruff

7. Union County

8. Pendleton

9. Gilbert

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Southside Christian

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Timberland

7. Mullins

8. Ninety Six

9. Landrum

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Buford and Saluda.

Class A

1. Lamar (13)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Bethune-Bowman

8. St. John’s

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Green Sea-Floyd’s

Receiving votes: Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray and Branchville.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hilton Head 6, Wilson 0

The Seahawks won their second round playoff match and will host Myrtle Beach on Wednesday in the 4A Lower State semifinals.

Singles: Emily Ruckno def. Rebecca Liu 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Hall def. Valeria Echandy-Santiago 6-2, 6-2; Sierra Seabra def. Kamiri Carr-Hudson 6-0, 6-0; Danielle Silvan def. Brianna Mason 6-0, 6-0; Madeleine Pollitzer def. Alexis Hinson 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Stella LeMehaute/Katie Watts def. Alice Lee/Leeanna Wong 6-2, 6-3

Hartsville 5, Beaufort 1

The Eagles’ season ends in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Singles: Larissa Berger (H) def. McKenzie Daniel 6-2, 6-4; Keisler Cottingham (H) def. Cypress Daniel 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); Chasity Robinson (H) def. Elizabeth Holloway 6-2, 6-2; Emily Hudson (H) def. Lucy Aydelette 6-3, 6-4; Sophie McMullen (B) def. Ina Marie Sullivan 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Chloe Moore/Kaylee Blair (H) def. Grace Trask/Julianna Lane 6-1, 6-3

VOLLEYBALL

Battery Creek 3, Hanahan 1

Battery Creek moves on in 3A playoffs with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 win over Hanahan. The Dolphins will play Academic Magnet in the third round Wednesday.

Gilbert 3, May River 1

Courtney Price had 17 kills, Chidera Wilson had 14 and Hannah McDowell had 49 assists in Indians’ win over the Sharks, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

  Comments  