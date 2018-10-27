Holy Trinity boys win SCISA cross country title; Beaufort, Hilton Head win state qualifers

The Holy Trinity boys captured the SCISA Class A championship at Heathwood Hall on Saturday.
Holy Trinity finished with 44 points, twice as many than second-place Low Country Prep. Beaufort Academy was seventh.
Holy Trinity’s Logan Lawson (18:09) finished second and Luke Greene (18:45) was fourth. BA’s Joseph Patterson (19:25) was eighth.
The Holy Trinity girls finished second behind Laurens Academy. HT’s Izzy Hipple (23:52) was fifth. Beaufort Academy’s Maeve Kalady (25:29) was 11th.
In the 2A boys race, Hilton Head Prep was sixth, John Paul II ninth and Hilton Head Christian 13th. JP II’s Noah Brock (18:26) was 20th.
In the 2A girls race, Hilton Head Christian’s Devon Yarde (20:03) was third. Hilton Head Prep finished seventh and HHCA was eighth.
Beaufort, Hilton Head win state qualifiers
The Beaufort boys and Hilton Head Island girls cross country teams won Class 4A Lower State qualifying championships Saturday at Darlington.
The Beaufort boys finished with 56 points and Hilton Head Island was second with 65. Bluffton finished fourth.
Lowcountry runners finished first through fourth. Beaufort’s Marlon Belden (16:47) was first followed by HHI’s Jasper Reinhardt (17:00), Bluffton’s Armando Macias Jimene (17:19) and Beaufort’s Nash Mills (17:20).
HHI’s Logan Seifert (17:23) was seventh with Bluffton’s John Sutay (17:35) ninth and Hilton Head’s Max Baez (17:45) 10th.
The Seahawk girls finished with 71 points while Beaufort (105) was third and Bluffton (187) sixth. HHI’s Sarah Neville was top area runner with a third-place finish.
Beaufort’s Shannon Smith (20:35) was fifth with Charlize Anita (21:10) seventh and Anna Brown (21:20) 10th. HHI’s Sarah Cooke (20:38) was sixth, Bluffton’s Kaitlyn McDonagh (21:12) eighth and HHI’s Megan Burriss (21:39) 12th.
The state cross country meet is Nov. 3 at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.
May River runner-up in 3A qualifier
The May River boys and girls cross country teams each finished second in the Class 3A Lower State qualifier at Darlington.
Waccamaw won the boys and girls championships.
In the girls’ race, MR’s Emma Peluso (20:29) was second and Victoria Sosa (20:46) third. Gracyn Drury (22:02) was 12th.
In the boys’ race, Jaxon Beebe (17:25) was sixth and Owen Andrews (17:37) ninth.
