Hilton Head, May River in top eight after first day of state girls golf championships

Hilton Head Island is in sixth and May River in seventh at the South Carolina High School League girls golf championships Monday.
The Seahawks shot a 375 and are tied for sixth at the Class 4A championships at Coastal Carolina’s Hackler Course. Hilton Head is just five shots out of third. Emma Heyward led HHI with an 85.
May River is in seventh after shooting a 363 at the 3A championships in Powdersville. The Sharks’ Sydney Bowers shot an 83 and is tied for 18th.
Class 4A
Team Scores: Daniel 334, Pickens 338; AC Flora 370; Hartsville 371; Myrtle Beach 375; Hilton Head Island 375; Travelers Rest 375; Greenville 384; Blue Ridge 388; North Myrtle Beach 388; Belton Honea-Path 405; Walhalla 419; Wren 426; North Augusta 453; South Aiken 471; Beaufort 525
Individuals: Emma Charles (Har) 71; Kennedy McGaha (BHP) 74; Ashley Looper (TR) 74; Rachel Page (Pick) 77; Jordan Deck (Pick) 78); Gillian O’Brien (Dan) 79; Jordan Guyton (Dre) 79; Emileigh Swords (Dan) 80; Katelyn Lee (Wren) 81; Imani Belton (RV) 83; Bonnie Chapman (ACF) 84; Brianna Joyner (NMB) 84; Emma Heyward (HHI) 85
Class 3A
Team Scores: Oceanside Collegiate 307; Gilbert 346; Bishop England 348; St. Joseph’s 349; Chesnee 362; Chapman 362; May River 363; Christ Church 366; Powdersville 370; Georgetown 384; Ware Shoals 385; Pendleton 388; Emerald 390; Greer MC 390; Landrum 395; McBee 402
Individuals: Jensen Castle (GCA) 68; Jaylen Castle (GCA) 73; Gabriela Martinez (OC) 74; Kayla Bartemyer (OC) 75; Kennedy Gooding (Gil) 75; Rachel Rich (OC) 75; Sydney Roberts (Ches) 76; Julie Schoebel (Pow) 77; Peyton Gillespie (CC) 77); Anna Grace Bock (Emer) 78
