Hilton Head Christian volleyball advances to SCISA 2A championship

The Hilton Head Christian volleyball team will be playing for a state championship Tuesday night.
The Eagles didn’t drop a set in winning their five matches Friday and Saturday at the SCISA 2A tournament in Myrtle Beach. Hilton Head Christian will play Spartanburg Christian for the state championship Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia.
Spartanburg Christian has won the last two state championships. Hilton Head Christian enters the championship with a 36-6-1 record and hasn’t lost since Sept. 25 against Savannah Christian.
The Eagles defeated Carolina Academy (2-0), Pee Dee Academy (2-0), Shannon Forrest (2-0), Palmetto Christian (2-0) and then King’s Academy (2-0) in the semifinals to make it to the championship match.
In the semifinal match against King’s Academy, Sydney DeSimone led the way with 10 kills and nine digs, Lauryn Qualls had four aces and Cortney Gray 19 assists.
