Hilton Head’ Jonathan Griz wins Bobby Chapman Invitational

Trailing by six shots entering the final round of the Bobby Chapman Junior Invitational, Jonathan Griz made a charge up the leaderboard and walked away with the championship.
Griz fired a 7-under 64 to win the prestigious tournament by one shot over Gordon Sargent at the Country Club of Spartanburg on Sunday. Sargent missed a birdie putt on the final hole which would have forced a playoff.
Griz is the first player to win the tournament from South Carolina since Trent Phillips in 2016.
“To have my name on a trophy with guys like Lucas Glover, Peter Uihlein and my good friend Trent Phillips – it’s such an honor and lets me know I can play with the best,” Griz said.
The Hilton Head Prep golfer birdied five of his final nine holes and had six birdies and an eagle on his final round.
This is the second high-profile tournament Griz has won this fall. The 14-year-old won the Harvey Brock Orange Jacket championship. He also qualified for the US Junior Amateur.
CROSS COUNTRY
Beaufort boys, Hilton Head girls win Region 7-4A title
The Beaufort boys and Hilton Head Island girls won Region 7-4A cross country titles.
Beaufort finished with 31 points, edging Hilton Head by three points. HHI’s Sam Gillman was first by one second over Beaufort’s Marlon Belden.
HHI girls finished with 19 points to easily win the region title. The Seahawks’ Isabel Muehleman finished first.
Girls Team Scores: Hilton Head Island 19, Colleton County 51, Bluffton 59
Top 10 finishers: Isabel Muehleman (HHI) 19:49; Shannon Smith (BEA) 19:52; Sarah Neville (HHI) 20:40; Kaitlyn McDonagh (BLU) 20:49; Victoria Herman (HHI) 20:56; Megan Burriss (HHI) 21:10; Sierra Obenaus (CC) 21:11; Sarah Cooke (HHI) 21:12; Anna Brown (BEA) 21:24; Kelsey Brandt (BLU) 21:44
Boys Team Scores: Beaufort 31; Hilton Head Island 34; Bluffton 61; Colleton County 120
Top-10 finishers: Sam Gilman (HHI) 16:40; Marlon Belden (BEA) 16:41; Armando Macias Jimenez (BLU) 16:50; Nash Mills (Bea) 16:56; Jasper Reinhart (HHI) 17:08; Collin Durham (BEA) 17:15; Max Baez (HHI) 17:19; Logan Seifert (HHI) 17:26; Joshua Wilborn (BEA) 17:33; Max Davis (BEA) 17:38
